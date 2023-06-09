The University of Michigan will invest $55 million to pioneer an interdisciplinary research institute focused on advancing discoveries and technology in the quantum science. Quantum research utilizes a fundamental understanding of matter and energy to design advanced technology across STEM disciplines, such as MRI machines and the atomic clocks used in GPS systems. The Quantum Research Institute aims to promote inter-collegiate collaboration on research, improve existing quantum coursework and create new courses to prepare U-M students for careers in the field.

Steven Cundiff, Harrison M. Randall Collegiate professor of physics, electrical engineering and computer science, and Mack Kira, professor of computer and electrical engineering, will co-direct the QRI. The Quantum Research Institute is a result of the Michigan Quantum Science Working Group, launched by Cundiff and Kira in 2018 following the National Quantum Initiative Act passed in 2018, which provided federal funding for quantum research.

The institute is the first inter-departmental research center at the University. According to Cundriff, by fostering interdisciplinary collaboration between the College of Engineering, LSA and The Office of the Vice President for Research, the Institute aims to reaffirm the University’s role as a national leader in quantum science and engineering. Cundiff said an important aspect of the institute’s mission is to bring researchers together across disciplines to facilitate real-world applications of quantum research.

“I’m sitting here in Neal Lab on Central Campus in the physics department,” Cundiff said. “But in order to make things happen, I need to interact much with my engineering colleagues on North Campus.”

Cundiff and Kira are co-chairs of an inter-collegiate committee between LSA and the College of Engineering that is in charge of hiring tenure-track professors across academic disciplines and levels of seniority to work for the QRI, Cundiff said. The institute has already hired a professor in the Computer Science and Engineering field. They will hire a total of eight researchers at all levels — full professors, mid-career professors and assistant professors — who specialize in Quantum over the next two years, according to Cundiff and Kira.

“Quantum, what is unique about it is that it’s so interdisciplinary, so you have to have multiple stakeholders,” Kira said. “You need physicists, engineers, computer scientists, chemists, mathematicians; all of them have to come together to look at the quantum from different points of view and bring something together.”

Now that the institute is operative, Cundiff and Kira are working on cementing the administrative structure of the research center. Cundiff said they aim to draft the institute’s bylaws for administrative approval in the next six months, working alongside 20 faculty fellows to do so.

“Our goal would be to initially have a cohort of about 20 faculty members from both colleges that would come together to form Quantum Research Institute fellows,” Cundiff said. “Working with them, we will start putting together bylaws about how the institute will work.”

Kira said the institute seeks to build upon and package existing strengths in quantum materials, photonics, sensing and spectroscopy, as well as develop new strengths in quantum computing. Quantum computing is a focus area in modern quantum research and technology that applies quantum technology to developing computers that are one billion times faster than today’s classical computers.

Kira said the institute is aiming to both grow in academic arenas as well as expand its partnerships with private companies. According to Kira and Cundiff, the Quantum Research Institute has already been talking with about 40 interested companies.

“Universities don’t turn science and technology into products, companies do,” Cundiff said. “Part of the goal of the institute is to help act as an interface between the research portfolio that the University has and potential industrial partners.”

Alex Piazza, assistant vice president for research, wrote in an email to The Daily that of the $55 million internal investment, most of the funds will be spent on hiring faculty specializing in quantum science and technology. However, the investment will also fund research projects and resources for the institute.

“Internal investment also will support U-M in its efforts to jumpstart research in this area by recruiting talented and diverse graduate students and post-doctoral research fellows to the Ann Arbor campus so they can collaborate with faculty on multidisciplinary research projects,” Piazza wrote. “Lastly, (the) internal investment will help cover the cost of new infrastructure, resources, tools and technologies that are designed to help faculty accelerate their innovative quantum research projects.”

Cundiff said the roughly $25 million to be spent on hiring is a part of the University’s total investment in quantum, which is separate from the money granted directly to the Institute.

The funds allocated to the QRI by the University will be used as seed funding, while the rest of their budget will be used to promote inter-collegiate research projects as well as fellowships for graduate student assistants and post-doctoral research fellows, Cundiff said.

According to Cundiff, the Institute is looking to strengthen existing U-M coursework in quantum and design new courses, such as an introductory class for non-science majors, a laboratory course and a quantum course for STEM majors in other classes.

“There is a professor here in physics, Finn Larson, who is going to start a course at the 300 level, to try to provide background (on quantum),” Cundiff said.

Rackham student Blake Hipsley is supervised by Cundiff and has taken two courses in quantum research, optics and optoelectronics. Hipsely said he believes expanding educational opportunities in Quantum research would better prepare students to have careers in the field.

“I had to take those courses over two years because the only person teaching was (Kira),” Hipsley said. “Being able to (provide) those opportunities more readily for students would be really good for people interested in doing research themselves.”

Rackham student Markus Borsch is part of a group conducting quantum research led by Kira and wrote in an email to The Daily that although he does not plan to have direct involvement with the Institute, he believes it could still benefit him in the future.

“The main goal is to develop new technologies that eventually everyone will get to experience and to educate a ‘quantum workforce’ to use those technologies,” Borsch wrote.

Kira emphasized the critical role quantum will play in the future development of technological and engineering advancement.

“Quantum engineering is the future,” Kira said. “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

