The University of Michigan Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy and Poverty Solutions with the Ford School of Public Policy will launch a study to evaluate attitudes toward certain criminal justice reforms by polling the local government officials of 1,856 villages, townships, cities and counties across the state. The project will build on the Michigan Public Policy Survey, which currently surveys county prosecutors, sheriffs and city police chiefs in addition to local government officials.

The research endeavor will utilize three parallel surveys: one for local government officials, one for county prosecutors and one for law enforcement officers. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Debra Horner, senior program manager of the MPPS, said while the researchers have not yet written the survey questions, they have a general idea of the topic areas they want to cover.

“We will be asking (about) the challenges and needs that local governments have, police community relations, criminal justice and prosecutorial reforms like cash bail and alternative sentencing,” Horner said.

According to Horner, the goal of the research is to evaluate the positions of local government officials, law enforcement officers and county prosecutors on criminal justice reform in order to determine how to best meet community needs. Horner said the researchers are aiming to represent a range of perspectives on criminal justice.

“Our goal is to be able to talk about how much and where there is political will for enacting change and what the barriers are that exist in different (kinds) of contexts and communities,” Horner said. “It’s very important to us to not come at this as a pro-reform survey. This is a survey to ask about people’s attitudes on reform.”

In an interview with The Daily, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor highlighted the city government’s ongoing initiative to develop an unarmed public safety response program as part of their broader goals for criminal justice reform.

“We have conducted substantial public engagement to identify the outlines of this proposed program,” Taylor said. “We have set aside American Rescue Plan dollars to fund a pilot, and we have articulated for the city administrator the contours of a request for proposal.”

The Ann Arbor City Council passed the Driving Equality Ordinance in June which, according to Taylor, will help prevent discriminatory practices in traffic stops.

“Most recently, the City Council passed a ordinance to prohibit a number of secondary stops,” Taylor said. “Going forward, broken tail lights, loud engine, tinted window, trim and mirror — you will not be stopped in Ann Arbor for these reasons.”

Taylor said the city of Ann Arbor is also currently in the process of finding a permanent police chief who values fair enforcement of the law.

“We’re always in the process of listening and exploring,” Taylor said. “ We are currently undergoing a process to identify a permanent police chief. Certainly it’s going to be important that that chief is going to be committed to law enforcement without bias or favor.”

In an email to The Daily, rising LSA seniors Anushka Jalisatgi and Jade Gray, co-presidents of the U-M chapter of College Democrats, said they support enacting criminal justice reform in the state of Michigan and nationwide.

“Specifically, we believe that common sense police accountability policies — like banning no knock warrants and updating use of force policies — would be a significant step in the right direction,” Jalisatgi and Gray wrote. “We cannot continue to talk about criminal justice reform without mentioning mass incarceration. It is crucial to fund community intervention programs and mental health initiatives to help stop the cycle.”

According to Horner, the CLOSUP research initiative came out of increased public attention on criminal justice reform following the murder of George Floyd.

“We began thinking about the (idea) in 2020 coming out of the George Floyd event and the protests surrounding that summer and the interest in a wide-ranging approach to criminal justice reform,” Horner said.

This month, the research team will begin the process of curating​​ survey questions by reaching out to a range of experts with different backgrounds in the criminal justice reform field. Over the next few months, they will assess the structure of the questionnaire to ensure the questions are fair and allow all survey participants an equal opportunity to provide their opinion.

“The very first thing we do out of the gate, which we’re starting this month, is reaching out to stakeholders and people who have an interest in this topic in a variety of contexts to find out what it is we should be asking,” Horner said. “We think there isn’t a one size fits all approach to criminal (justice).”

The survey will launch in early April 2024, and will be out in the field from April through early June. The following summer, the researchers will analyze and then publish the data on CLOSUP’s website. They will also send the findings to all survey participants.

Daily Staff Reporter Joanna Chait can be reached at jchait@umich.edu.