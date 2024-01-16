Following their 2024 National Championship win, members of the Michigan football team brought the winning trophy to the Game Day Experience room in C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Friday afternoon. Junior quarterback Davis Warren, junior defensive back Jesse Madden and senior wide receiver Jake Thaw along with Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh met with patients and signed their merch. Over the course of two hours, around 100 parents and patients flooded the room, eager to meet the national champions.

Harbaugh spoke to The Michigan Daily about how grateful he felt to be able to visit those in the hospital. Reminiscing on how one of his own sons had been put into the neonatal intensive care unit, he spoke about how special it was for him to be able to help support families going through difficult times.

“One word that I would use to describe how I am feeling right now is grateful,” Harbaugh said. “The children here are getting great care and it was great to be able to see them today.”

While the team brought the National Championship Trophy along with them, Luanne Thomas Ewald, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Chief Operating Officer, said the team’s visit Friday was about more than a trophy.

“This is a very special team in many ways,” Ewald said. “This event was not just to show off the trophy, though it was awesome to see, but it was a way for the team to connect with the kids. This team really cares about the kids and what they’re going through here at the hospital. They’re a part of our family here at Mott’s.”

Madden said that the event felt more important to him than any football he had played that year.

“This was awesome,” Madden said. “This was bigger than anything we did on the field this season. Being able to positively impact that many lives, especially ones who are in need, was incredible.”

This wasn’t Warren’s first visit to the hospital, but he said every event they hold is rewarding.

“I’ve been coming to Mott’s for a while now and doing visits with the kids,” Warren said. “It means a lot to be able to come here, make a difference and see their smiling faces.”

Grant Wright, a patient at Mott, said it felt surreal to meet the championship players and see the trophy in real life.

“It was pretty sweet,” Wright said. “I grew up watching Michigan football so meeting Jim Harbaugh and the players was very surreal. I didn’t even know this was happening until today. It was the best surprise ever.”

