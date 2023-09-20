Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Professors from the University of Michigan’s Institute of Social Research published research finding that rates of forced intercourse rose significantly within the U.S. during the pandemic. The study — which did not explicitly define the term “forced intercourse” — was published in June and included data that was collected since 2011. It concludes there will likely be an increase in physical and mental health problems such as unintended pregnancies or depression over the next few years.

Sociology professor William Axinn, the lead author of this study, told The Michigan Daily the study was an update on a previous study published in 2017 with the National Survey of Family Growth. Axinn said the study was conducted because the University asked him to investigate the issue due to a continued increase in reported cases of sexual assault and abuse among women since 2011. Axinn explained he wanted to update the existing study to share the results with more people.

“(The previous study) demonstrates that a high proportion of women in the United States have had this experience, and discovering that made me want to make sure that people knew that,” Axinn said. “So we did that paper, and then we updated it for the pandemic with this paper.”

Before the pandemic, the previous study found that rates of forced intercourse were still high. The paper’s analyses based on data collection from both the 2017 and 2023 studies revealed about 1 in 5 American women between the ages of 18 and 49 experienced forced intercourse in their lifetime, resulting in the total population rate of forced intercourse to remain stable from 2011 to 2022. Axinn said the data was not shocking to him, but rather disappointing because the rates of forced intercourse remained high.

“By age 45 to 49, 25% of American women — one-quarter of American women — report that they have had this horrible experience,” Axinn said. “That’s a big portion of the population and my stomach gets a little gooey even saying it.”

The 2023 study was conducted through online and mail-in surveys, which co-author of the research paper, Brady West, told The Daily was a new approach to the previous study done in 2017. Before 2018, West said the researchers utilized in-person interviews, which resulted in high costs and lower response rates compared to those of the online surveys conducted for the study published in 2023.

“We thought we could evaluate a more cost-efficient alternative to that kind of face-to-face approach,” West said. “So I worked with (Axinn) and some other people to write a proposal to the National Institutes of Health to do this data collection using 100% (online and mail-in surveys).”

Though the published paper focuses on trends during the pandemic, West explained no one working on the study was expecting the pandemic to happen. He said it was beneficial that the study did not rely on in-person data collection.

“Nobody could do (face-to-face interviewing), the Institute of Social Research had to stop all of its operations,” West said. “But given our plan, where we were going to mail people a letter — invite them to participate in this study — we were able to carry that out right in the height of the pandemic.”

While Axinn and West’s published research was a cross-sectional study — a study conducted during a specific point in time that analyzes data from a population — West said he would like to see a different methodology used for their next research study. This time, West said his ideal study would involve data that follows individuals over longer periods of time while still utilizing online or mail-in surveys.

“We’re proposing to again draw a national sample but then conduct a panel study,” West said. “This would contribute to a data set that to date has never been collected in this area of demography.”

West said he hopes that collecting data from the same individuals over longer periods of time will give researchers a clearer picture of and potentially learn why the numbers found in the 2023 study increased.

“We think we can turn (the future study) into a panel using what we’re aware of methodologically, and contribute a unique data source that would allow researchers to study trends over time nationally in terms of … good experiences, bad experiences (and) family planning,” West said.

Courtney Banks, senior student leader of the University Students Against Rape, told The Daily that while research like Axinn’s is important, it is still crucial to remember that the numbers are from reported incidences.

“There’s a lot of cases where people do not report what happens to them, so that increase (in cases) could be an indication of reporting overall, which is a good thing,” Banks said. “But it could also indicate an increased number of cases with the same rate of reporting.”

Banks said the most important thing individuals can do when helping survivors of sexual assault is listening to them. She said students can utilize the University’s resources such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center and the Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Let (the survivors) know they’re heard and that you care about them,” Banks said. “Direct them to places where they can go to get more help.”

Axinn said he hopes the data will help students and the study’s readers form their own opinions on what could be done to reduce the number of sexual assaults in the country. He said he believes the study will be a starting point of conversations on sexual assault, not the end point.

“To the larger population, including policymakers, I have the same hope that by being confronted with the facts of how frequently this occurs, it will inspire all of us to say this is not OK,” Axinn said. “We should stop this; it’s harmful to all of us.”

Daily Staff Reporter Ji Hoon Choi can be reached at jicho@umich.edu.