Beginning April 1, 2024, Sparrow Health System will be renamed University of Michigan Health-Sparrow as part of the health system’s acquisition by Michigan Medicine. Prior to that date, Sparrow Health will continue to use its current name.

James Dover, president and CEO of Sparrow Health, said in a press release obtained by The Michigan Daily that the name change will allow Sparrow to combine the name recognition of both health organizations.

“University of Michigan Health-Sparrow reflects a partnership going forward, building on the equity of both brands,” Dover said. “Sparrow has an unmatched reputation in Mid-Michigan while U-M Health is the preeminent health system in Michigan. The new name highlights a continued commitment to bringing patients the right care at the right time at the right place, closer to home.”

Lansing-based Sparrow Health has over 150 health care sites, including six hospitals primarily located in the mid-Michigan area.

Dover said the new name was chosen after research performed by both health systems’ marketing teams, which asked thousands of participants across the mid-Michigan region about the names in health care they preferred most.

“Through this extensive research, we found that the two most preferred health care brand names out there are University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System,” Dover said. “So it just seemed logical then to add the two together in a way that’s reflective, both of our future vision for a statewide health system, and then also with a nod toward acknowledging this wonderful treasure that we have here … (that) has served this region so very well.”

Marschall Runge, dean of the Medical School and CEO of Michigan Medicine, said the new name reflects the common goal between U-M Health and Sparrow to deliver accessible clinical health care.

“It reflects the commitment that we both have to deliver patients the right care at the right time, and as close to home as possible,” Runge said. “Just as this is the start of a complex and important branding and integration process, it also reflects our common mission, vision and values, which are aligned with a common goal, and that (goal) is delivering nationally renowned clinical excellence in an accessible setting.”

Sparrow Health has a longstanding partnership with Michigan State University’s colleges of Human Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine and Nursing, in which MSU students gain clinical experience Sparrow Health’s vast resources. According to Dover, Sparrow Health has an agreement with MSU’s College of Human Medicine and College of Osteopathic Medicine which runs through 2027. He said the partnership will not be affected by the merger with U-M Health.

“We’ve had numerous conversations with MSU leadership post announcement of our affiliation, and those have all been very constructive and (we) continue to work together on recruitment of new applicants into our residency programs,” Dover said.

LSA rising senior Ammar Chauhdri, and co-president of the Pre-Medical Club, said in an interview with The Daily that he felt the name change will help increase transparency and inform the general public of the collaboration between U-M Health and Sparrow Health.

“They’re both big systems (and) people probably want to know who’s managing their health systems,” Chauhdri said. “The way (the University) set it up, it’s very intuitive and I think it is a better way to go about it because it’s more of an honest approach to just inform the general population within the name that the University of Michigan Health system is involved with Sparrow Health.”



Summer News Editors Abigail VanderMolen and Astrid Code can be reached at vabigail@umich.edu and astridc@umich.edu.