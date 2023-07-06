Content warning: Mentions of police brutality

In the U.S., traffic stops are the most common form of encounter between the police and members of the general public. Hundreds of such encounters have escalated into violence, with more than 800 people having been killed after being pulled over in the U.S. since 2017. In the past year, researchers from the University of Michigan and various peer institutions have added to the volume of research in understanding the disparate racial impact of traffic stops, and how they can become violent or fatal.

One of these studies, undertaken by the EMU-based Southeast Michigan Criminal Justice Policy Research Project research team, examined traffic stop data in Ann Arbor between 2017 and 2019 and confirmed that Black drivers were subjected to a significantly higher rate of traffic stops and subsequent searches than their white counterparts. Another study, conducted by researchers at Virginia Tech, the University of Michigan and Stanford University, found that the first 45 words from police officers during a traffic stop can predict the likelihood of those interactions escalating into violence against Black drivers.

The Michigan Daily spoke to researchers and community members to understand the process of conducting these studies, and their implications for the Ann Arbor community.

Ann Arbor traffic stops

Since 2021, the Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversight Commission has been teaming up with the SMART research team to analyze the racial and gender patterns of traffic stops in Ann Arbor. Their report, released June 30, concluded that the percentage of traffic stops involving Black drivers is significantly higher than the percentage of the Ann Arbor population who is Black. The research also found that Black drivers are disproportionately subjected to more post-stop police searches in local traffic stops or traffic collisions.

Equipment violations, traffic violations and speed violations were among the most cited reasons for traffic stops. In an interview with The Daily, SMART team lead Kevin Karpiak, EMU professors of sociology, anthropology and criminology, said his team has found significant racial disparities in all three of these categories. Karpiak said the most pronounced disparities lie in traffic stops for multiracial and Black males associated with equipment violations, such as cracked windshields, cracked tail lights or hanging objects in the rearview.

“Our analysis identified significant disparities across every dimension examined, with nonwhite motorists being stopped and searched more frequently,” Karpiak said. “These disparities are not uniform across racial categories, nor across various reasons for contact. And the largest disparities identified in this analysis involve multiracial and African American male drivers for stops initiated for equipment violation, which occurred 2.41 times more likely than expected, as well as for searches after the initial stop, which occurred between 3.85 and 5.4 times more likely than expected.”

Karpiak said he believes his research provides empirical grounds for the benefits of the driving equity ordinance, which was introduced and passed by the Ann Arbor City Council in its first reading. The ordinance bans traffic stops on certain minor traffic infractions, including many equipment violations. The ordinance aims to address racial bias in traffic stops, and argues that banning traffic stops on minor traffic infractions could free up policing resources to develop more effective traffic-safety management strategies.

Even before this research, community members have taken initiatives to address the perceived disparity in local traffic stops. In an interview with The Daily, Shane Mall, mechanic and organizer with Pull Over Prevention — a monthly event working to help Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti drivers fix their cars and avoid police contact — said he believes certain equipment failures do not warrant being pulled over. Mall said penalizing people for equipment violations has the potential to disproportionately affect economically disadvantaged community members who lack the financial capability and workplace flexibility to upgrade their cars.

“I’ve been speeding many times and I got pulled over many times and yes, I definitely should (have been) pulled over,” Mall said. “In terms of getting pulled over for having a bad headlight, I think everyone would agree that there are better things the police could be doing than pulling you over for that. We don’t want to have people ticketed because they couldn’t afford a light bulb or taking time off work to find licensed car repairs to replace it.”

How traffic stops escalate

Motivated by calls to de-escalate police encounters with Black drivers, a group of seven researchers from the University of Michigan, Stanford University and Virginia Tech have been analyzing 577 transcripts from police body-worn cameras of traffic stops from a mid-sized city and conducting interviews with Black men who have been stopped by the police to understand how traffic stops escalate.

The researchers classified these police interaction dialogues by sorting the first 45 words of the interaction into six institutional speech acts: greetings, explaining stop reasons, asking personal details, asking for documentation, giving orders and questioning legitimacy. Their findings revealed that stops which escalated into violence were more likely to be characterized by officers starting off giving orders as opposed to explaining reasons for stops. It also found that Black men were more likely to fear escalation after hearing officers give orders early in the interaction.

Nicholas Camp, U-M organizational studies assistant professor and researcher on this project, focuses on understanding the psychological impact of these dialogues for Black men. In an interview with The Daily, Camp said the researchers leveraged footage of police stops to unveil more nuanced aspects of traffic stops, beyond what administrative data can show. Camp said understanding the emotions at play in these interactions are an important aspect of this research because they can shape the dynamics and outcomes of encounters between drivers and police.

“A lot of those things, trust or distrust, you just can’t observe them from administration records,” Camp said. “So I really think it’s important to actually look at how drivers are looking at these interactions and what happens over the course of the interaction … for me, the most powerful part of this is the way that community members can pick up on these (linguistic) differences at early moments to that study that was done with black men listening to the audio clips.”

Eugenia Rho, a Virginia Tech computer science assistant professor who tested the predictability of escalation from initial words using linguistic and statistical models, told The Daily she believes these results reinforce the importance of police officers’ word choice during their initial encounter with drivers during a traffic stop.

“It establishes that, number one, there is a linguistic pattern to stops that do and do not escalate and that linguistic pattern is evident in the first words by the officer that occur in less than 30 seconds of the interaction with the driver,” Rho said. “The second thing it shows is that not only people can differentiate, based on the officer’s language, whether the stop will escalate or not, but even models can predict whether the stops will escalate.”

Beyond number crunching

While data analysis and modeling were the hallmarks of both studies, Rho and Karpiak told The Daily the human level and impact of this work was not captured in their reports.

Karpiak said a significant amount of time was dedicated to meeting with community stakeholders, including the Ann Arbor Police Department, to develop a positive relationship with relevant parties that allowed researchers to ensure the quality of the data.

“I think what is overlooked a lot is the patience to develop relationships and trust and then working through these challenges about what it would look like to do this analysis and why we are doing this,” Karpiak said. “We spent dozens and dozens of hours in going to work meetings with AAPD and Police Oversight Commission to work through those kinds of issues.”

Rho said she hopes to continue working to apply computer modeling to research on police violence to motivate larger-scale policy reforms.

“(This research) gives us a basis to say, ‘Hey, there’s a noticeable pattern,’” Rho said. “It should really broaden up the question to policymakers and law enforcement members to think about, ‘There’s this distinct pattern. What can we do about it?’ … For me, my future work lies in leveraging AI language models to develop the escalation training strategies that are focused on enhancing officer dialogue with community members in the context of car stops.”

Daily Staff Reporter Chen Lyu can be reached at lyuch@umich.edu.