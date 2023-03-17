University of Michigan community members gathered inside the Vandenberg conference room at the Michigan League to attend the U-M student organization Puentes’s second annual Latinx Research Week from March 13 to 16. The week consisted of a series of events highlighting the work of Latino/a researchers, from the use of student photography to study mathematics to evolutionary coral snake mimicry.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily before the event’s kickoff, Victoria Vezaldenos, Puentes president and Education graduate student, said this year’s Latinx Research Week would expand upon last year’s program.

“Last year, (the events) were mostly hybrid and virtual due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on large events,” Vezaldenos said. “This year, we’re moving to be almost entirely in-person with some livestreaming options. We have a much larger budget, and we’re really pushing to make this a much larger interdisciplinary conference-style type of event. So we’re really excited about it.”

The four-day event had a variety of sessions, including opening and closing ceremonies, free professional headshots, a mass poster session and an oral presentation session. Though Puentes is the main group organizing Latinx Research Week, multiple colleges on campus served as sponsors. According to Ivette González, Puentes vice president and Rackham graduate student, some sessions were also held by sponsoring units, such as the School of Education and School of Environment and Sustainability Thursday sessions.

“The sponsor sessions are up to our sponsors and how they want to run it,” Gonzalez said. “Basically, they can either have us plan for them, or they kind of plan it themselves. … Some sponsorships are just doing oral presentations. … Others are having more like a faculty discussion or just like an hour-long presentation on the topic of their choice.”

During the School of Education-sponsored session Thursday afternoon, Education graduate student Danielle Maxwell presented her findings on the intersection of identities of Latino/a students in science fields.

In her paper titled “Navigating the hidden curriculum of academia: A critical approach to understanding the racial and science identity formation of Latine/Chicane undergraduate students at Hispanic-Serving Institutions,” Maxwell discussed the idea of epistemological border crossing — how knowledge moves across borders — and its intersectionality between different racial and scientific identities within students.

Maxwell’s study included testimonials from 18 college students enrolled in STEM programs at anonymous Hispanic-Serving Institutions in the southwest United States. In her presentation, Maxwell included examples of students such as an anonymous source denoted as “Snail”, who described their experience of viewing their Bolivian identity and science identity as two separate people.

In an interview with The Daily following the session, Maxwell said she enjoyed getting to meet the HSI students who participated, adding that she felt open to share her experiences with them as a Hispanic woman in science.

“I wish I could have had more time (with the students),” Maxwell said. “The whole interview was focused on their experiences, but also my experiences and going back and forth because a lot of these students were interested in going to graduate school or medical school in the future, and so (I got to share) my experiences with them, so that was also a way for them to understand that process. It was a really great experience to meet all of these students.”

Maxwell encouraged science professors in higher education to incorporate non-dominant cultures into their teaching and focus on the students’ experiences in STEM to encourage students to feel at home within their field of study.

“For college science professors, I think we need to humanize our students a lot more,” Maxwell said. “Get to know your students (and) get to know their cultures. … Because right now, science is really from the perspective of the dominant culture, and it’s not inviting for students who do not share that culture. If we were to bring students’ culture into the classroom, students might be able to see themselves more represented within science and feel like they have a place within the field.”

Having seen the research conference promoted on Puentas’ Instagram, Maxwell said she believed it was important to engage with scholars inside her community prior to the event. After her presentation, Maxwell said she had a wonderful experience with Puentas and their event.Puentas also advertised the tres leches cakes to be served at the closing ceremony after her presentation.

“It’s been an amazing conference,” Maxwell said. “Seeing all the different fields of education and other resources they’ve been highlighting, I’ve learned a lot. I’ve met some really cool people and the food has just been incredible.”

Education graduate student Jessica Bautista also presented during the School of Education session on “Predictors of Hispanic High School Students’ Self-Efficacy, Utility, and Interest in Science.” She said she was excited to apply for the event and likes to engage with the University.

“I’ve really tried to be engaged with the University in lots of different ways,” Bautista said. “My personal passion and reason for entering a Ph.D. program is to support Hispanic and Latino girls in science in particular, because those are the populations I spent the most time with when I was a teacher in Houston.”

Bautista’s research was an exploratory study of Hispanic students’ responses to a national survey that included questions about their interests in science and their feelings of self-efficacy — that is, confidence, utility or preparedness. The data also took into account Hispanic racial or ethnic identity, gender and their teachers’ own feelings of self-efficacy, utility and interest.

Along with feelings of self-efficacy, Bautista also focused on the statistical significance of gender in Hispanic student efficacy. She said her study found girls said they felt they had lower chances of success in their science classes, which she said was a major focus of the research she was passionate about.

“Self-efficacy is really, ‘do I think that I can do this thing?’ ” Bautista said. “And so it was interesting to see that when we controlled for everything else, Hispanic girls were less likely to think that they could (succeed) in science.”

Bautista said she was excited for next year’s Latinx Research Week and to visit more sessions during next year’s week that she missed this year, such as the poster sessions.

“I’m really excited to have been able to do this and come here and see these other presentations,” Bautista said. “I think in future years, maybe I’ll apply again. I also definitely would want to spend more time at the poster sessions and other presentations outside of the School of (Education session).”

Vezaldenos said she believes Latinx Research Week is important because it helps increase the visibility of Latino/a students across campus and highlight their work.

“(Latinx Research Week) helps build a sense of community that we all have this shared identity and lived experience, even though our academic work or our silos on campus are very different,” Vezaldenos said. “And our partners in Rackham have emphasized that in future years, this may be like an advantageous recruitment tool to bring in more Latino students to campus.”

