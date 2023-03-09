“Never judge a book by its cover.” This age-old adage applies both to literature and the institutions which house it. Libraries are a staple of any college campus, with distinct architecture and an accessible location — and the libraries at the University of Michigan are no exception. The 20 libraries at the University provide convenient study spots along with opportunities for collaboration and access to U-M resources on campus.

Across the country, however, many students and visitors think of libraries as little more than a place to store books, but the communal and collaborative approaches to modern libraries make them much more than that. Most libraries on campuses now are equipped to provide data analysis, technology as well as archival and consulting services.

But when asked how often he visits the campus libraries or uses their resources, LSA senior William Haeck responded with just two words.

“Probably never,” Haeck said.

Many U.S. college students don’t visit libraries, meaning they may not realize all of the additional features and services available to them. When asked about his perception of librarians, Haeck said he has always thought of librarians as people who mostly just work to organize books.

“(Librarians manage) the library and keep everything in (check),” Haeck said. “(They organize) the books that are being given out or being taken back and watching over kind of what’s actually happening in their library. Some more active tasks and some more passive ones at the same time.”

Haeck is correct: librarians do organize and manage books. But they also do much more. As the internet continues to become the primary source of information for many people, librarians continue to contribute to the fields of data science and information science, using data analysis and management to organize information. This has led to the popularization of library science as a field of study and an extension of information science that includes sharing and cultivating knowledge.

Jamie Vander Broek, the University’s Librarian for Art & Design, spoke to The Michigan Daily about her understanding of library science, adding that libraries play a key role in sharing information across boundaries.

“(Library science is) this idea of organizing the world’s information (and) how that should be done — that it should be done in a systematized way,” Vander Broek said. “Originally, (library science) was very much about organizing things that existed in real life, and then also being able to share them.”

Vander Broek contrasted the traditional library model with other archival models such as museums, which often operate independently but collaborate with other institutions for fundraising and research purposes. According to Vander Broek, libraries also often collaborate with one another to increase information access for all.

“That means that (libraries) can share stuff we like and send things around the world,” Vander Broek said.

At the University, the majority of the libraries are jointly managed by a central administrative unit — called Circulation and Access Services and Distributed Library — housed at the Hatcher Graduate Library, with the exception of a few subject-specific libraries such as those at the Ross School of Business and the Michigan Law School.

“The libraries at Michigan are centrally managed through leadership at Hatcher,” Vander Broek said. “But there are a couple of exceptions to that, like the Bentley (Historical Library), the Clements (Library), Ross and the Law School are all completely separate libraries and they are separately managed.”

Although libraries have a standard model, there are many different kinds of librarians, each with a diverse set of roles and responsibilities. Vander Broek, for example, is an art librarian and runs the Book Arts Studio, a space for students on campus to experiment and produce art related to books using letter-making supplies. Meanwhile, other types of librarians might help choose recipients for awards and grants, specialize in data management or work on creative projects.

Alan Pinon, director of communication and marketing for the U-M library system, spoke with The Daily about some of the main roles librarians take at the University.

“We have research librarians that can help students with their research, so if they’re looking at a particular topic, they can come to one of our subject specialists and say, ‘hey, I’m interested in this,’ ” Pinon said. “We have librarians who are running things like our 3D (printing) lab and our creative spaces. … We (also) have librarians who are specialists in data and curation and preservation.”

Pinon spoke about how librarians are now working to preserve and organize information across several different forms of media, including historical documents, digital records, datasets and more.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve been focusing on information that’s not in books,” Pinon said. “How do we preserve that? How do we catalog that? How do we make that accessible to people? So now we have a whole group of librarians and staff who are working on that end of things.”

Pinon emphasized that as a whole, libraries are meant to be useful resources for students and faculty, and as they become more modern, both the physical spaces and the people within them are evolving to meet the diverse needs of their patrons. Whether that be providing access to expansive sets of research, or just giving people a place to get their work done, Pinon said libraries have so much more to them than meets the eye.

“If (students) just need a place to study, (they) can walk in and find spaces with us,” Pinon said. “We have individual rooms for people to book. We have collaboration rooms, so all kinds of spaces for people to just sit down, do their work and find people who can help them with their work … We have all those other accessories (and) other services (so) that (if) people need help with actual projects, we can lead them down that road.”

Daily Staff Reporter Amer Goel can be reached at amergoel@umich.edu.