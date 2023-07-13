Michigan Medicine launched the Program for Equity in Adolescent & Child Health in February to combat health inequities and develop interventions to improve outcomes for patients across Michigan and the United States.

The program was initially proposed before the COVID-19 pandemic, but its establishment was delayed until July 2022 due to insufficient funding. Susan J. Woolford, associate director of PEACH, said the program was fully launched in February 2023.

“When I say it was launched then the team began to come together to work on the development, and we took six months to develop our processes,” Woolford said. “Then we started sharing about the program across Michigan Medicine and beyond, starting in winter of this year and so we essentially launched it in February of this year.”

PEACH is sponsored by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital along with 10 clinical departments across Michigan Medicine, the Michigan Institute for Data Science, Michigan Medicine Office for Health Equity and Inclusion, University of Michigan Poverty Solutions and Precision Health.

In a press release, Gary Freed, PEACH program founder and director, said he started the program in hopes of having a more concrete impact within the health care field.

“I got tired of my research often describing problems for which I was only infrequently able to make a difference,” Freed said. “I started PEACH because I believe there are likely many instances where we in the healthcare system unintentionally treat people differently through our unconscious biases. If we find those instances and develop improvement strategies and protocols to change how we deliver care and patient experiences — things within our control — we can make a difference in the lives of children and their families.”

PEACH currently is working on 23 projects, each focusing on a different inequity in the health care system. Woolford said the program selects project areas and procedures with the ultimate goal of developing real-world solutions.

“We are very focused on addressing issues that are related to the health inequities that we can do something about in the health care system,” Woolford said. “Not only does it have to be a project that addresses the health inequity, as we will define it, but also it has to be something where that we can conceive of a quality improvement initiative, that would be able to make a difference, because again, we really don’t want to just document problems we want to be able to help develop a solution.”

Woolford said PEACH works to build on the work of previous research that has identified inequities in the health care system by formulating interventions to address them.

“For example, we know that women with chest pain and men with chest pain get different evaluations and the outcomes for women were not as good, and so once this was highlighted and understood, then people were able to implement changes that lead to improvements in outcomes for women who might enter emergency room or the health care system with chest pain,” Woolford said.

U-M Public Health alum Arjun Batra currently interns with the program under Michigan Medicine. Batra graduated in April and is now looking to attend medical school. He said he believes anyone going into the field of health care should be exposed to the work PEACH does.

“For people, for students, that want to go into health care, it’s so important to understand the context of the environment that you’re going into,” said Batra. “You can’t go into a patient without understanding the background that they come from, and the systems in which they and you operate. It is just important to consider that type of context, as it is to actually treat the physiological problem because how you consider that context is related to the success of your patients’ health outcomes.”

Woolford said PEACH’s collaboration across multiple sectors of health care allows for a greater array of perspectives and approaches to problem-solving, which benefits patients.

“Nurses see different things,” said Woolford. “Social workers see different things: fellows, residents, everybody has a different perspective. By being able to incorporate people with different perspectives, we hopefully have a richer view and are able to have a greater impact on improving the care that we provide our patients.”

Batra said he believes the PEACH program will also serve to improve Michigan Medicine as an organization by identifying and addressing common points of failure for health care systems.

“More and more, there’s more scrutiny on transport transparency in health care systems, and calling out potential not failures, but areas in which any health care system can improve,” Batra said. “Michigan Medicine is one of the best health care systems in the world and it’s our responsibility to make sure that it stays that way. So I think we play a role in making the health of residents here and around the state and around the world better.”

