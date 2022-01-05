On Dec. 17, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced in an email to the campus community that all students, faculty and staff on all three University campuses would be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by Feb. 4 or as soon as eligible. With in-person classes set to begin on Jan. 5, here’s where you can get a booster shot on campus.

Individuals who’ve received a COVID-19 booster shot may submit their information here.

Kroger COVID-19 and Flu Clinics

The University is partnering with Kroger Health to provide Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at 1310 N. University Court Building on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 from 10:00 a.m to 1:45 p.m. Registration is required here for an appointment on Jan. 5 and here for an appointment on Jan. 7.

Individuals should bring their health and prescription insurance card to the appointment. There is no out of pocket cost for the Pfizer vaccine, but your insurance will be billed an administrative fee.

The cost of an influenza vaccine for individuals without insurance will be $70 for a Flublok Quad influenza vaccination and $45 for a Fluarix Quad influenza vaccination. To register, click here.

Walgreens COVID-19 and Flu Pop-up clinics

The University will also be partnering with Walgreens to provide walk-in vaccination clinics for influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots will be available.

Registration is not required, and all clinics are open to U-M students, faculty and staff. Individuals should bring an insurance card and COVID-19 vaccine card, if planning to receive either a booster shot or a regular dose. Walgreens will bill insurance.

If individuals do not have an insurance card, the cost of vaccines will still be covered. Walgreens is also able to look up vaccine information through the state and provide a new COVID-19 card if needed.

Walgreens pop-ups (10 a.m. – 4 p.m., or until supplies run out):

Jan. 12 in Michigan Union room 2210ABC

Jan. 14 in Mosher Jordan Residence Hall Blue Market Upper Dining Area

Jan. 19 in Bursley Residence Hall Blue Market Dining Room

Jan. 20 in the Michigan Union room 2210ABC

Jan. 21 in the Michigan Union room 2210ABC

U-M employees only clinic at Ford Auditorium at University Hospital

Employees at the University may also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the following days and times:

Mondays from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesdays from 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Thursdays from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fridays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Daily News Editor George Weykamp can be reached at gweykamp@umich.edu.