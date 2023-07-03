Each month, The Michigan Daily’s Research beat publishes a feature on one University of Michigan laboratory or research group to highlight the efforts of the lab team and the importance of the research. The following article is the lab spotlight for the month of June 2023.

This edition of The Daily’s lab spotlight features the astronomy research group Feedback Activity in Nearby Galaxies. Directed by astronomy professor Sally Oey, the group studies massive stars, stellar feedback and binary systems.

The Lab

Researchers in FANG mainly focus on analyzing data collected by other researchers in the field. Oey said astronomy is different from other fields in that the types of data they can gather are very limited.

“One thing about astronomy is that the only way we can get data for the most part is to rely on data that comes to us in the form of light,” Oey said. “If you work on planets in our own solar system, then you might be lucky and might be able to actually get data that is sent back to Earth from a probe that is actually looking at that planet, but for the rest of astronomy we’re really stuck just trying to use telescopes to analyze the light.”

FANG members primarily work remotely on individual projects. In an interview with The Daily, astronomy doctoral student Irene Vargas-Salazar said there were both positive and negative aspects of this lab structure.

“I feel very happy that I’m not restrained to a physical lab, because it enables you to have a sort of flexibility,” Vargas-Salazer said.“But there’s a certain degree of isolation that comes from being the only person working on a very specific thing.”

For Vargas-Salazar’s research, the relevant data is sent from other researchers via email or found online.

“The data (I use) was taken by other people in this group and was reduced by other people in this group, so mostly I’m just analyzing the data,” Vargas-Salazar said. “Some of the datasets do come from online datasets. There’s a few surveys that are kind of public, like open to the general public and you can ask for them.”

Some of the other projects FANG members are working on require data fromtelescopes such as the Hubble Space Telescope or the land-based Magellan telescopes in Chile. Oey said access to these resources is competitive and is often a prolonged process.

“The whole process both for Hubble and for Magellan works by what we call peer review,” Oey said. “You have to write a proposal explaining why your project is important and why we need the data, and then it gets evaluated by a committee … Then, for the space observatories, you basically tell them what data you want, exactly how you want it, et cetera. and they send it to you”

The Research

While members of FANG have different projects and focuses, they are united by their research on massive stars, defined as stars with a mass at least eight times larger than the sun.

In an interview with The Daily, astronomy doctoral student Lena Komarova said massive star research falls into two categories.

“In our group there are two different aspects,” Komarova said. “One is stars themselves, and then stellar feedback … basically, stars versus what stars do.”

According to Oey, many different types of stellar feedback caused by massive stars are of interest to researchers.

“Explosions by supernovae, contamination of the gas of the interstellar medium and the universe by heavy elements that are created by stars, the ionization of gas, the evaporation of gas in galaxies, outside galaxies, and in the early Universe — those are all feedback effects and they’re all caused by massive stars,” Oey said. “That’s the kind of reason why we care about the massive stars.”

Valgas-Salazar currently works with massive stars found in sparsely populated areas; more specifically, she works with binary systems, or two stars orbiting each other.

“They’re not very well understood,” Valgas-Salazar said. “A lot of the things that I do in my own research is gathering information that can tell us more information about how they behave, which is kind of exciting, because at least in this specific area, which is the field and this specific survey, it’s been studied, but not that in depth.”

Komarova’s research focuses on the ionization of hydrogen, a step in the formation of the universe remains somewhat of a mystery to researchers. According to Komarova, at the beginning of the universe, space was filled with neutral hydrogen atoms that absorbed all light, especially ultraviolet light. The universe eventually underwent a process called “reionization,” where stars and galaxies began to form and emit UV radiation that destroyed the neutral hydrogen in the universe and made it transparent. Komarova said her research works to better understand the mechanics of this process.

“This process is somewhat mysterious because we don’t quite know exactly where the light came from,” Komarova said. “We want to know, how does this process work? How do you get UV light to escape from a galaxy, which is itself full of neutral hydrogen?”

Komarova said the research of each of the group’s six undergraduate students is unique, and allows them all to learn from one another.

“There is such a range of different studies that all complement each other,” Komarova said. “I think it’s really fascinating.”

The Significance

Vargas-Salazar said she believes her work will be relevant within her specific research area, and though most findings do not change the course of the discipline entirely, they often build up to bigger changes.

“There’s very few discoveries that have a very wide impact, like a lot of these are kind of small impactors that build to change the course of where the field is going,” Vargas-Salazar said. “I know that my findings may impact other areas, but the first people who are interested are probably going to be in my field.”

For Komarova, her soon-to-be-published research has implications that may harken back to research regarding the little-understood black holes and the origins of the universe.

“(The research) raises again the question of the importance of black holes to reionization,” Komarova said. “Then the question is, what was the role of black holes in (the formation of the universe), right? On the other hand, an even simpler but very important implication of my results is just how important the intensity of star formation is.”

