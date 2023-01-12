An international research study published in December revealed new information about the role genetics play in heart disease. Originally published in the genetics journal Nature Genetics, the study used large sets of health data to discover new genetic links to coronary artery disease (CAD).

The study was a collaborative effort between the University of Michigan, the University of Oxford, Queen Mary University of London, the University of Leicester, the University of Munich and the University of Lübeck. Researchers from all six institutions analyzed hospital data provided by more than one million people by relying on large repositories of biological samples and medical data sets called biobanks.

The international study aimed to find new potential genes, or loci, linked with CAD. The researchers discovered 68 new loci, bringing the total number of CAD-related genes that scientists know about to 250, according to the published study.

Researcher Brooke Wolford, an alum of the U-M Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics and one of the study’s co-authors, specializes in analyzing genetic data. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Wolford explained the importance of using biobanks, like those the researchers relied upon in this study, in research.

“(Biobanks are) this accumulation of data that allows you to have more than just the genetics,” Wolford said. “You can have cholesterol measurements and whatever other kind of biomarker measurements with mostly electronic health records nowadays, and it allows you to ask and answer a lot of questions.”

Wolford also spoke about how the original data used in the study was mostly based on biobanks with health data from white patients of European descent. To increase the scope of the study, the researchers repeated their analysis, pulling from biobanks around the world including one in Japan.

“Unfortunately, one of the well-documented issues with biobanks is that they are predominantly (made up of) European ancestry populations,” Wolford said. “There may be some more representative ancestries within those countries, but (European ancestry is) going to be majority white …There (are) certain biobanks, like Biobank Japan, that are in a more diverse country and sample.”

Wolford emphasized the significance of publishing such a large, international study, which had six co-authors from several different countries.

“This is a huge team effort,” Wolford said. “A lot of people (were involved in) this, (including) the patients and the biobank participants that made this possible.”

To make the findings of the study more applicable for practical uses in hospitals and clinics, the researchers devised a way of using information from millions of genetic variants to determine how high of a risk a patient is at for CAD.

U-M Medical School professor Salim Hayek is a cardiologist and specializes in predicting the risks of cardiovascular disease. Though he did not work on the study, he spoke with The Daily about the findings and the possibility of using the study to provide risk assessments to patients.

Hayek said detecting genes that might make a patient at higher risk for CAD can be helpful — including the genes found in the study. However, every gene only increases a patient’s risk for CAD by a small amount. So even if a patient has a high number of the CAD-linked genes, they might not actually be at a high risk for CAD, according to Hayek.

“The effect of each of these genes is very, very small,” Hayek said. “We currently have much better methods to predict risk than (this kind of) risk score. … The importance of (the international study) is certainly not in the risk prediction practice.”

One of the study’s implications was how this genetic research could affect patient care and health techniques. Kinesiology junior Izzy Merem, who is interested in developments in the field of cardiology, spoke with The Daily about how the findings of this study could be used to detect heart problems earlier in life, including in college-aged individuals.

“If you can catch (CAD) earlier and treat it earlier, then ultimately you can have a healthier lifestyle and try to prevent it from occurring or being as bad in the future,” Merem said. “So if you are predisposed to having a heart disease, then you can already try to help maintain your blood pressure or lower your cholesterol levels.”

