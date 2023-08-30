The University of Michigan is credited for providing renowned resources for its students and University community, as well as hosting many impressive museums open to the public. Most well-known museums, such as the art and natural history museums, give visitors the chance to observe and explore artifacts of interest, from dinosaur bones to Hudson River School landscape paintings. But other less-known museums on campus contribute to important academic research and feed niche interests.

Across both north and central campuses, the U-M Museum of Zoology, the Herbarium, the Museum of Paleontology and the Museum of Anthropological Archaeology are open to University community members and offer a serene escape from the normal hustle of campus.

The Research Museums Center houses the four museums and provides space for the collections to be preserved properly.Hernán López-Fernández, associate chair of the UMMZ and Herbarium, told The Michigan Daily that the Research Museums Center is an invaluable resource to the muesums across campus despite operating largely behind the scenes.

“The Research Museums Center is a really phenomenal infrastructure for all four museums to function,” López-Fernández said. “It’s a space that has been designed basically from the ground up to respond to the infrastructural needs of our collections in their different requirements and capacity.”

Museum of Zoology and Herbarium

The UMMZ and the Herbarium, which are both part of the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, include some of the largest specimen collections in the world. The UMMZ has six divisions — fishes, amphibians and reptiles, birds, mammals, insects and mollusks — while the Herbarium has four divisions — vascular plants, fungi, ferns and algae. The collection of fishes and the collection of mollusks are the largest university collections in the country, and the collection of amphibians and reptiles is the second largest in the world, second only to the Smithsonian.

López-Fernández said the UMMZ and Herbarium are fundamental research tools for U-M community and globally.

“We send and receive loans of specimens to all over the country and internationally … it’s a really vast network of users,” López-Fernández said.

Engineering junior Mariana Fernández Correa conducted research at the UMMZ through the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program. In an interview with The Daily, Correa said one of the projects she did in the UMMZ was working with López-Fernández to collect data on fin shape in fish.

“My project was to collect morphometric data from specimens, which basically just means their overall shape, but in my case, it was the shape of fins,” Correa said. “So I would take the museum specimens out, and then I would pin them on the foam boards and then take pictures of them.”

Correa said her favorite part of working at the UMMZ was the hands-on aspect of her research.

“You get to work with the real specimen,” Correa said. “When you go to a museum, they might show replicas or you might be (viewing them on) a wall … I was holding them in my hand and (I’d) work with them and bend them if I needed to.”

Along with hands-on interaction with specimens, López-Fernández also said the museum offers a digital catalog that allows people to search the museum’s collections online.

“We also have a very strong digital presence,” López-Fernández said. “So a lot of people will never come physically here or maybe not even ask for specimens, but they will use data related to things like distributions or taxonomy and things like that, across the span of the geographic coverage of our collections.”

Brad Ruhfel, collection manager of the Herbarium’s division of vascular plants, told The Daily that though some divisions of the UMMZ and Herbarium are cataloged digitally, many are not.

“A lot of it is just staying really organized, keeping the collections organized, keeping the database organized, so (that) if someone asks us a question, we can look it up in the database,” Ruhfel said. “But a lot of this is not databased or imaged so we have to come out here and physically look for things if it’s a part of the collection that hasn’t been entered into the database yet.”

Hayley Crowell, a Ph.D. candidate with the Davis Rabosky Lab, studies color evolution in lizards and snakes at the UMMZ. She told The Daily she appreciates the benefits of working with such a vast collection at the Research Museums Center and UMMZ.

“There’s always something available right here in our backyard,” Crowell said. “Even if I can’t go to, you know, Africa and collect snakes, I can still study African snakes right here in Ann Arbor, which is really freaking cool. … We have specimens of extinct animals … so we can actually look at things that we really would never otherwise be able to look at in the museum.”

Crowell also said she wishes more undergraduate students would visit or work with the UMMZ.

“There is work and there is cool stuff to do no matter what you’re interested in,” Crowell said. “I would love for even more (undergraduates) to come. We have a good handful of students who work here with us but there’s still room for so (many) more.”

López-Fernández said the UMMZ and Herbarium’s main goal is to make their collections as accessible as possible.

“In a very broad sense, what we’re trying to do is just to make the collections and their value and information accessible to as many people from as many different backgrounds as possible, both formally through research and educational programs and informally through collaborations with museums and other ways to reach out to the public,” López-Fernández said.

Paleontology

The University’s Museum of Paleontology is a library full of fossils that scientists can borrow for their research, according to its director, earth and environmental science professor Matt Friedman. Friedman spoke with The Daily about the importance of collaboration between paleontology museums, which allows researchers from one museum to use objects from another in their research.

“(Paleontology museums) can send these objects to be examined over and over again, as questions change as analytical approaches change,” Friedman said. “We’re all members of this international network of lending libraries, effectively, that support research on evolutionary, biological and ecological questions that play out over tens of millions of years.”

The museum, which consists of vertebrate, invertebrate, flora and micropaleontology sections, isn’t open to the general public. However, members of the public can still engage with the museum’s collection through their Online Repository of Fossils, which contains 3D images of many fossils in the museum’s collection.

Friedman said they use a process known as photogrammetry to create the 3D images for the online repository.

“You take still images of an object from multiple angles, and then algorithmically put together a three-dimensional model of that object that has the same color attributes, as the original sample — texture and shape, but also color,” Friedman said.

Within the museum’s facility, Friedman said, fossils must be stored carefully to ensure they don’t deteriorate.

“It’s tempting to think of fossils as basically inert: that, you know, they’re rocks,” Friedman said. “Well, turns out it’s not quite that simple.”

Many invertebrate fossils from the Michigan Basin are made up of pyrite — also known as fool’s gold. Pyrite deteriorates when exposed to too much moisture, meaning these fossils must be stored in dry environments.

“This so-called ‘pyrite disease’ or ‘pyrite decay’ is a big management problem for large collections of pyritic fossils like what we have,” Friedman said. “For that reason, our invertebrate collection is kept at very, very low humidity and that is to help conserve those materials.”

A majority of the museum’s collections are sourced from fieldwork done by U-M paleontologists. Still, community members — primarily the Friends of the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology — also make significant contributions to the collection. Friedman said the Friends have a deep knowledge of paleontology in the region and recently discovered fossils of new species.

“For five decades they’ve been out collecting fossils and supporting the mission of the museum of paleontology and these folks have incredible knowledge of paleontology in the Great Lakes region,” Friedman said. “Over the past couple of years, there have been a large number of fossils donated to us that represent new species to science.”

Though faculty members are involved in a broad range of research, Friedman said they most often study how life on earth reacts to and interacts with an ever-changing planet.

“We focus on the history of life on Earth and the interaction of life and the planet,” Friedman said. “The major resource we use to address these kinds of questions is the fossil record. This is the physical evidence of past life on our planet as preserved in the geological record.”

Anthropology

The University of Michigan Museum of Anthropological Archeology curates a collection of ethnographic and archeological objects, as well as zoological and floral collections for archeologists to use as reference. Much of the museum’s work now focuses on efforts to learn more about their objects’ origins and how to treat their collections respectfully.

In an email to The Daily, UMMAA collections manager Andrea Blaser wrote about the museum’s communications with communities of origin — members of cultures that the museum’s objects came from — in order to help the museum learn more about the objects’ purposes and make sure they are being stored respectfully. Blaser wrote that these efforts are an important part of decolonizing the museum’s work.

“Too often in the past, communities of origin were not just absent from, but intentionally excluded from anthropological research and curation,” Blaser wrote. “Decolonizing our work includes efforts to correct that past practice.”

Blaser wrote about an instance where experts of Filipino culture visited the museum to teach museum curators about objects from the Philippines in their collection.

“Recently UMMAA was visited by multiple culture bearers from the Philippines — these experts were able to provide cultural names, identities and stories about objects that had been in the UMMAA collection for 100 years, under non-descript names like ‘sword’ and ‘basket,’ ” Blaser wrote. “Now we have culturally correct names for them, like ‘kampilan’ and ‘bangeo,’ as well as an insider’s perspective on their use and role within daily life.”

Another part of the museum’s work to decolonize its collection relates to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which requires the return of Indigenous remains, funerary items and sacred objects to descendants and Indigenous tribes who have requested this. The museum works with the Michigan Anishinaabek Cultural and Preservation Alliance, an organization of 14 tribes from the Michigan area, designed to facilitate the return of human remains and funerary objects through NAGPRA.

Michael Galaty, the museum’s director and curator of European Archaeology, said while the human remains that formerly belonged to the museum are now in a separate location managed by the NAGPRA office, certain funerary items that require climate-controlled environments are still stored at the Research Museum Center’s building. Galaty said the museum works with the communities the objects are from in order to ensure they are stored respectfully.

“Different tribes have different expectations about how those items should be treated,” Galaty said. “For Michigan tribes, they often want human remains wrapped a certain way and certain kinds of cloth. Sometimes they want artifacts laid on like pine boughs, or birch bark, things like that. So these are all things we can do to respectfully treat the artifacts in our care.”

The museum also features collections of seeds and animal remains, which archeologists can use for reference during excavations. Galaty said the museum’s collection of seeds offers something that internet images can’t.

“Some of that (seed identification process) has been made a little easier with computers because you can go on a computer and see a picture or even a 3D image of a seed, but there’s nothing that compares to holding an example in your hand,” Galaty said. “That’s a really valuable collection for us not just for its broader research value, but also its practical use.”

Daily Staff Reporters Astrid Code and Abigail VanderMolen can be reached at astridc@umich.edu and vabigail@umich.edu.