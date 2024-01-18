A University of Michigan study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology Jan. 3 compares the costs of purchasing and owning electric and gas vehicles. The study examined differences in the costs of refueling, financing, buying home charging equipment and maintenance.

U-M researchers included 14 different U.S. cities in the study: Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Miami, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. These cities were included in the research to understand a wide range of gasoline and electricity prices across the country.

The study found that, while purchasing an electric vehicle is more expensive upfront, over time, users will start to break even — both environmentally and economically. Additionally, the federal government is offering qualified electric vehicle buyers tax credits of up to $7,500 for new cars and $4,000 for used cars to incentivize purchasing EVs.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Maxwell Woody, graduate student research assistant and lead author of the study, said the overarching goal of this research was to compare transportation options in the context of the climate crisis.

“Electric vehicles are definitely an important piece in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Woody said. “My primary interest is seeing how these different transportation options impact climate change.”

Greg Keoleian, co-author of the study and co-founder and director of the Center for Sustainable Systems, said in an interview with The Daily that typically, electric vehicles with a shorter battery life are more affordable than gasoline vehicles.

“The total cost of ownership can be less expensive for sedans and smaller SUVs … due to lower costs for vehicle operation and maintenance,” Keoleian said.

A new study will continue this research by looking at the same metrics with used vehicles, which Woody said are an under-researched topic in the field, despite the fact that around 75% of vehicles sold in the U.S. are used.

“The vast majority of studies on vehicle total cost of ownership look at new vehicles,” Woody said. “So, it is a very under-researched area and we are excited to get started.”

Keoleian said there are both conveniences and inconveniences of owning an EV, which play a role in consumer decisions.

“There is less time required for charging your vehicle if you have access to home charging compared to driving to a gasoline station to fill up,” Keoleian said. “ And, trips to auto service centers for maintenance and repairs are less frequent for EVs. The main inconvenience is long-distance trips which may require stopping for longer periods to charge and when charger stations are less accessible.”

Keoleian said decreasing battery costs is expected to combat hesitance over EV ownership.

“For many years the Tesla models that dominated the EV market were very expensive,” Keoleian said. “Vehicle buying decisions are often more influenced by the upfront cost rather than the total cost of ownership. Battery costs account for about one-third of the vehicle costs but those costs are coming down which will make EVs more affordable.”

Adam Jankelowitz, business director for the Michigan Solar Car Team, competed in the World Solar Challenge in Australia this past fall. In an interview with The Daily, Jankelowitz said his experience on the team has contributed to a more positive perspective on electric vehicles.

“I do believe that the future is electric,” Jankelowitz said. “I have had the opportunity to see the battery transition first-hand with The Michigan Solar Car Team and one thing that I learned is that battery technology is evolving at a rapid rate in terms of both capacity and cost. With the way things are going, electric vehicles won’t just be a necessity but they will be sought after.”

