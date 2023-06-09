According to a recent University of Michigan study that synthesized datasets from Chicago and the Amazon rainforest, birds have been getting smaller as climate change progresses. This effect is most pronounced in smaller bird species. The study adds to a growing body of evidence finding that bird species from different parts of the globe are shrinking while developing longer wingspans; however, according to researchers, questions remain about the causes and consequences of these shifts.

The recent study follows a previous one by U-M researchers that analyzed data collected by the Chicago Field Museum using birds that struck windows in Chicago and died as a result as their subjects. The study found two seemingly contradictory patterns — birds were getting smaller at a rate that correlated with rising temperatures, but their wingspans were growing.

Brian Weeks, assistant professor at the School of Environment and Sustainability and author on both studies, told The Michigan Daily that he and his colleagues noticed an additional pattern in the Chicago dataset: the smaller species were shrinking faster. In order to determine if the pattern held up in other parts of the world, the researchers contacted colleagues from Virginia Tech who had performed a study in the Amazon rainforest and found similar results.

“They were using totally different species of birds,” Weeks said. “They were measured and collected in a completely different way. This was a mist netting effort, where they were banding birds in an intact rainforest. And our birds were crashing into buildings in Chicago. … and they found exactly the same thing, where all of their species, well, most of their species are getting smaller and longer winged.”

According to Weeks, natural history museums like the one in Chicago are important sources of scientific data.

“This study… (is) only possible because of natural history museums,” Weeks said. “They’re sort of underappreciated sources of data when we think about global change.”

Despite the differences in the two studies, Weeks said both found the same pattern of a faster rate of change in size for smaller bird species. However, Weeks said the reasons for this pattern remain unclear.

In general, smaller animal species, including bird species, tend to have shorter generation lengths — the period of time between when an individual is born and when it reproduces. Shorter generations can mean that a species is able to adapt to a changing environment more quickly. However, according to Weeks, the difference in generation length doesn’t fully explain the faster rate of shrinking in smaller bird species.

“(In) our data set, we can actually disentangle the effects of body size and generation length, because they’re not that highly correlated in our species,” Weeks said. “That’s what was really interesting, is that the independent effects of body size (without generation length) were actually really strong, which is not what anyone would have predicted”

Rackham student Tiffany Dias is working with the Chicago dataset for a different research project and said the dataset is especially useful because of its breadth and consistency over a long period of time.

“This dataset is pretty rare,” Dias said. “There aren’t a whole lot out there like it because, one, there’s just so many species, but two, also the length of time. Having decades of data for over 50 species, I struggle to think of another data set like it. And it’s a pretty useful data set, when you want to look at something like climate change, where the effects can be pretty small, so small that you might not notice it if you just look at one or two years of data.”

Weeks said that as the global temperature increases, ecosystems and organisms are adapting in ways scientists cannot always predict, which could have unknown consequences.

“(Climate change) is a huge experiment on natural systems around the world that are entirely essential for human health and well-being,” Weeks said. “And we have extremely limited ability to predict what the outcome of this is going to be.”

Marketa Zimova, lead author of the study, said though generation length is seen as a primary way to predict how well a species can adapt, this study is one of only a few that question whether generation length is the cause of a smaller species’ ability to adapt quickly.

“Generation length is viewed as one of the main predictors, or something that should explain variation or differences between species and how quickly they can adapt or evolve,” Zimova said. “But in this case, we found that that is not the case. And in fact, there are very few studies that actually test that assumption and so we were excited that we had a dataset where we could actually test it was a big surprise to the generation as important.”

It is unknown what sort of impact the change in size will have on the birds themselves. Zimova said while it is possible smaller body sizes will help birds survive in a warmer world — potentially putting larger bird species that shrink more slowly at a disadvantage — it is also possible that smaller body sizes are harmful to birds.

“On the flip side, we don’t know if these shifts are actually adaptive,” Zimova said. “On one side, maybe smaller birds are shifting faster, and so they’re adapting faster and they might be less prone to extinction, but then maybe getting smaller is not actually good for them.”

Weeks said the changes in bird body size and wingspan are part of broader global changes in organisms in response to climate change, but researchers still do not have much of an ability to predict how birds’ ecosystems, and natural environments in general, will respond to the effects of climate change.

“We’re starting to document all these changes in natural systems,” Weeks said. “We totally rely on natural systems. People might look at this paper and think, well, who cares about some warblers? But they are the canaries in the coal mine. And they’re showing us that natural systems have responded to climate change and, and are responding to climate change.”

According to Weeks, part of the study’s importance is its ability to help humans understand how other organisms are adapting to a changing climate, which could impact the strategies used to respond to climate change. .

“Part of what I think comes out of this study that’s interesting is this notion that we’re really starting to understand how species can adapt to climate change, and understanding that will help us integrate other things like habitat loss into our efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” Weeks said.

