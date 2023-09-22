In this episode of The Daily Weekly, we delve into the University of Michigan’s chaotic first week where an internet outage left freshmen and faculty adrift. With university sites down, essential course and classroom information became inaccessible. We gather firsthand accounts from campus and discuss the outage’s repercussions with Grace Johnson from LSA Academic Technology Services, professors, and student advisors. Tune in as we explore the challenges and dialogues ignited by this unexpected digital disconnect.

