Dorm life is a major part of any college student’s experience, and at the University of Michigan, this is no different. 9,500 students already live across 18 residence halls, and President Ono recently announced plans for a new dorm and dining hall with the capacity for another 2,000+ students. In this episode, we break down the differences between all 18 dorms, get student perspectives on which dorms they think are best, and interview a director of a living learning community.