Trigger Warning: The following episode contains material around sexual assault and sexual misconduct that may be disturbing or traumatizing to some audiences. Listener discretion advised.

In this episode of the Daily Weekly, we provide audio from the protest against the University’s handling of sexual misconduct outside of the President’s house, and we also talk to Porter Hughes, Press Secretary of Michigan Students Against Sexual Assault, about the protest, his organization, and the University’s handling of sexual misconduct cases.