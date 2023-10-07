The digital age has given rise to a number of issues, however none is more spoken on than the impact of technology on human relationships. In many ways, ASMR and the cultivation of digital intimacy is a case study of this broader topic. Youtube, Onlyfans, and dating apps like Tinder have found a way to take vulnerability out of the intimacy equation. Without meeting face to face or having to surrender information about ourselves, we are able to establish intimate relationships and connections over the internet. But what does this mean for human relationships? And how is our relationship with technology changing?

Produced by Addiena Nicolaou

Content by Kyla Kralapp, Christopher Brown

Mixed and Mastered by Amina Cattaui