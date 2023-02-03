In this episode of Arts, Interrupted, the team discusses the reality of how we socialize on streaming sites like Spotify, and how we all feel pigeonholed into a certain genre, thanks to the algorithms that fuel our listening. How can we break free from the algorithm and listen to the music that we truly enjoy? Tune in to find out.

Produced by Martha Starkel, Max Rosenzweig

Content by Alexia Mihalia, Olivia Long, Addiena Nicolaou, Martha Starkel, Max Rosenzweig

Mixed and Mastered by Ben Schrier, Christopher Brown