Orange Bowl

PREVIOUS GAMES

12/4 – 4 PM

Georgia v. Alabama

Atlanta, GA

L, 24 – 41

12/4 – 8 PM

Michigan v. Iowa

Indianapolis, IN

W, 42 – 3

Football Beat Predictions

Daniel Dash

Daily Sports Editor

WIN

Brendan Roose

Daily Sports Editor

WIN

Jared Greenspan

Managing Sports Editor

WIN

Michigan’s Key Players

Quarterback

C. McNamara

64.6% Completion percentage

15 TDs

145.4 QB Rating

Defensive End

A. Hutchinson

33 Tackles

14 Sacks

16 Tackles for loss

Running back

H. Haskins

108 Yards per game

20 TDs

4.9 Yards per attempt

Georgia’s Key Players

Quarterback

S. Bennett

64.1% Completion percentage

24 TDs

12 Games played

Tight End

B. Bowers

847 Yards

12 TDs

16.8 Receiving yards/catch

Linebacker

N. Dean

61 Tackles

5 Sacks

8.5 Tackles for loss

