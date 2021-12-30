Orange Bowl
Game
Neutral
12/31 (Fri) / 7:30 PM
Georgia
Miami Gardens, FL
Kickoff in
PREVIOUS GAMES
12/4 – 4 PM
Georgia v. Alabama
Atlanta, GA
L, 24 – 41
12/4 – 8 PM
Michigan v. Iowa
Indianapolis, IN
W, 42 – 3
Football Beat Predictions
Daniel Dash
Daily Sports Editor
WIN
Brendan Roose
Daily Sports Editor
WIN
Jared Greenspan
Managing Sports Editor
WIN
Michigan’s Key Players
Quarterback
C. McNamara
64.6% Completion percentage
15 TDs
145.4 QB Rating
Defensive End
A. Hutchinson
33 Tackles
14 Sacks
16 Tackles for loss
Running back
H. Haskins
108 Yards per game
20 TDs
4.9 Yards per attempt
Georgia’s Key Players
Quarterback
S. Bennett
64.1% Completion percentage
24 TDs
12 Games played
Tight End
B. Bowers
847 Yards
12 TDs
16.8 Receiving yards/catch
Linebacker
N. Dean
61 Tackles
5 Sacks
8.5 Tackles for loss