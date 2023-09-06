This past July, the term “cottage cheese” reached a 19-year high in Google search interest. While some people simply spread it on bread, others throw it into a blender with fruit and honey and call it ice cream. The versatility of cottage cheese was highlighted by TikTok’s recent obsession with this supermarket staple. And the revitalized demand is largely due to what you read on the nutrition label: its high protein content. Two percent cottage cheese contains 12 grams of protein per half cup serving, and it’s sending people into a cottage cheese craze.

While protein is undoubtedly an essential component of nutrition, people tend to view it as a “universal elixir,” as Bee Wilson from The Guardian puts it. It’s not surprising, considering that we rely on protein to build muscle, regulate hormones and produce antibodies that fight off infection. Long before social media made protein trendy, diet culture praised it for its ability to aid in weight loss: Protein speeds up your metabolic rate and is extremely satiating. Social media has helped convince people they should increase their protein intake to reach their health goals.

Certainly for those with specific medical conditions, vegetarians or people consciously restricting calorie intake, nutritionists may recommend additional protein. But protein deficiency in the United States is rare. Contrary to the public’s perception, research suggests that most Americans are already meeting, and even surpassing, their daily protein needs. So what is making us so protein obsessed?

I first took note of this phenomenon with my 17-year-old brother. I watched as he scooped a heaping serving of a chalky, cream-colored powder into a blender containing two bananas, frozen berries and multiple servings of peanut butter. Admittedly, the concoction looked appealing sitting in a tall glass, but upon touching it to my lips, I was immediately repulsed. After reading that his protein powder was birthday cake and fruity pebbles flavored, I wasn’t surprised at all by the sour taste. When I questioned how he was able to stomach the entirety of the smoothie, he said, “It’s for the gains.” With 25 grams of protein per serving, I seriously doubted whether this protein powder was necessary, considering his diet of chicken, eggs and steak is high-protein anyways.

My brother is one of millions of Americans seeking to add more protein into their diet — but they’re fixating on a problem that largely doesn’t exist. We’ve adopted the ill-founded belief that more is better. In fact, we should be wary about consuming too much protein. There are concerns that protein over-consumption can harm the kidneys and increase the risk of heart disease.

The root cause of our protein-mania is diet culture, which asserts a “moral hierarchy of bodies” and is fueled by health myths. Diet culture prioritizes thinness and aesthetics over well-being, which allows food and health industries to profit from our health misconceptions. Our diet consists of three macronutrients: carbohydrates, fats and protein. Because diet culture has villainized the first two, protein wins by default. Labeling food as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ has produced a very toxic and flawed perception of nutrition. The negative connotation of carbs and fats has twisted the meaning of a balanced diet, leading to misinformed decision making.

Take protein bars, for example. Depending on the individual’s diet, added protein from a snack may be beneficial. Gatorade’s popular cookies and cream-flavored bar comes in at about 20 grams of protein. However, the high protein content is matched with an even higher sugar content: 29 grams. This is two times the amount in a chocolate frosted donut from Dunkin’ Donuts. However, in a world ridden with protein-anxiety, we are easily misled and persuaded. Slapping the word “protein” onto various sugary, processed foods leads consumers to believe these products are healthier. These tactics are proving to be very successful for companies like Gatorade. The market for protein bars is growing exponentially, and is expected to reach more than $2 billion by the end of 2026.

The relationship between social media and advertising illustrates how diet culture enables food brands to distort our perception of health. Such companies are caught in a moral dilemma between driving up sales, which requires advertisements that often create a false sense of necessity, and providing consumers with accurate, unbiased information. Demonstrated by the misinformed protein craze, brands often choose the side that makes the most money, which comes at the expense of consumers’ health (and their wallets).

My younger brother represents the population most susceptible to these marketing schemes and misinformation. In fact, the Agriculture and Health and Human Services Departments note that teenage boys and adult men tend to over-consume protein, averaging 100 grams per day. Research suggests men could benefit from a slight reduction in protein intake and opt for more vegetables instead.

To return our protein ratios back to a healthy level, nutritionists recommend your diet consist of 10% to 35% protein depending on age, weight, lifestyle habits and level of physical activity. The Mayo Clinic states that inactive individuals should aim for 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Relatively active individuals should aim for 1.1 grams to 1.5 grams per kilogram and those lifting heavy weights or training for a run or cycling event need 1.2 grams to 1.7 grams per kilogram.

Protein is essential to our survival, but it has become glamorized to the point of an unhealthy obsession. By promoting protein overconsumption, social media and advertisements have created a massive problem out of an issue that impacts only a select few.

Kate Micallef is an Opinion Columnist from Boca Raton, FL. She writes about lifestyle, health, and college culture for The Daily and can be reached at katemic@umich.edu.