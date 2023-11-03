“You’re in America, speak English.” That’s the sentiment that has been hurled at people speaking a foreign language in public time and time again. While the United States has no official language, 70% of Americans feel that for someone to be truly American, they must speak English. This assumption has led to the belief that learning a language after childhood is a difficult feat only possible for people who are capable of learning new skills efficiently. However, this is not true. In fact, learning another language is possible through repetition and it boasts a variety of benefits. By changing its requirements, the state of Michigan can help students graduate high school with meaningful knowledge of other languages and cultures.

In the state of Michigan, students are required to take two years of the same foreign language to graduate high school. The class of 2016 was the first class that faced this two-year language mandate. The goal of this requirement was for students to demonstrate language proficiency, acquire basic knowledge of the cultures that use that language and use the language beyond the school setting. The state of Michigan should change this requirement to allow students an option between four years of foreign language or two years of foreign language followed by two years of cultural classes.

Approximately 79.7% of Americans only speak English. This is very different from the nearly two-thirds of working-age Europeans who report knowing at least one foreign language. Outside of language, a survey from Gallup, National Geographic and the Council on Foreign Relations found that Americans have limited knowledge of geography and international issues, yet seven out of 10 respondents reported that international issues have an effect on their daily lives. Improved language and culture education requirements can help to inform Michiganders and teach them language proficiency that can be used outside of the classroom. Currently, many Americans lack the cultural awareness to engage across differences. This can be changed through education.

So, why is the current two-year requirement inadequate? For many, two years is simply not long enough for any meaningfully lasting language skills. A study done by the University of Oregon Center for Applied Second Language Studies investigated the proficiency level that high school students achieve after each year of foreign language classes. After two years of Spanish classes, only around 3.7% of students were able to achieve intermediate proficiency or higher in reading. However, after four years, more than 30% of students reached intermediate proficiency or higher. Writing and speaking also saw similar increases in proficiency between year two and year four of foreign language study. This is because instructional hours are directly tied to student proficiency. Learning a foreign language is only possible through repetition and practice.

Learning another language comes with an abundance of benefits, starting with college admissions. The University of Michigan College of Literature, Science and the Arts requires two years of the same foreign language to even be considered for admission. Plenty of other universities require two years of foreign language experience and even recommend four years for admittance into their schools.

For those hoping to go to college, a four-year language requirement or two years of language and two years of cultural classes can better prepare them to succeed. For all students, this same requirement will allow them to engage across differences and help them be successful in many jobs. For example, cultural competence is very important for providing equitable care in the health care industry. In law, cultural competence aids lawyers in communicating clearly with all involved parties. Problems with communication can cause negative outcomes in trials, which makes basic knowledge of another language useful. The ability to speak a foreign language also opens up new job opportunities because being bilingual is a desirable skill set for many employers. Research from the National Education Association also shows that learning a second language benefits academic progress, narrows the achievement gap, benefits basic skills development, promotes cultural awareness and enhances cognitive development.

While the benefits of learning another language are immense, it is also important to recognize how learning disabilities may make this more challenging. Kenneth Dinklage, a psychologist at Harvard University, observed that students with learning disabilities face more difficulties when trying to learn a second language. This is where the idea of cultural classes becomes important. For students who complete the first two years of required language but face additional struggles or do not feel like they are grasping the concepts, cultural classes may be the answer. The public high school I went to in Michigan required students to take two semesters of cultural classes that focused on traditions, holidays, food, religion, politics and norms of other countries. We learned to make food from Spanish-speaking countries, read about political conflicts affecting those areas and discussed the importance of popular holidays such as Day of the Dead. It’s classes like these that contribute to increasing cultural competency and address accessibility concerns for students who may struggle with learning a new language.

Still, this new requirement does not work without making other necessary changes. Inadequate funding stands in the way of an enhanced foreign-language education. In order for this requirement to be impactful, the state would also need to dedicate more funding to high schools to help them hire high-quality foreign language teachers and allow students to take foreign language classes for four years and beyond. More funding could also be used to expand the number of languages taught at schools, which would be very beneficial considering current options are often few.

Being able to connect with diverse groups of people through culture and language is a priceless skill. This skill goes beyond the classroom to professional life and the interactions that students will have with other people for the rest of their lives. Making more language and cultural classes required and accessible in Michigan high schools will give students useful skills and create more cultural understanding. The state of Michigan has the ability to open students up to a world of possibilities, and it all starts with language and culture education.

Mackenzie Kilano is an opinion columnist who writes about student life, culture, and politics. She can be reached at mkilano@umich.edu