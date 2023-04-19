Last September, Phillis Engelbert, owner of the Detroit Street Filling Station in Kerrytown, threatened a sit-in to protest the actions of Ann Arbor’s Downtown Development Authority. This was in protest of loud construction noises during the daytime, a result of water main construction for the new affordable housing development at 121 E. Catherine Street.

Engelbert’s complaints are not invalid — jackhammering is loud and certainly unpleasant to customers dining outside. However, this construction is beneficial to our communities. Construction improves our cities, renews our infrastructure and builds the things that we want in our neighborhoods. Construction doesn’t have to be a nuisance, and a world without construction would be far worse.

Construction often improves our cities and makes them better places to live. Most frequently, this comes in the form of road construction or other incredibly visible forms of construction. Oftentimes, less visible infrastructure construction is crucial to making sure our cities continue to function.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Maura Thomson, Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority communications manager, spoke about the value of construction.

“Although construction is never easy … the end result is worth what you need to go through to get there,” Thomson said.

Thomson said that all of the DDA projects are done in pursuit of community goals — the public requests something, like safer streets or a more sustainable cityscape, and the DDA does its best to execute.

Many times, construction projects may outwardly seem like a clear nuisance. For example, a new project building two new artificial-turf sports fields on North Campus appears to be the destruction of an old-growth nature area, but aerial photos reveal the area was not much more than an abandoned patch of grass just 40 years ago. It is great to have a calm, serene space to connect with nature, but spaces for recreation are in extremely high demand, especially with the decommissioning of Elbel Field for construction.

Thomson also said that a lot of projects are focused on making our city a better place.

“All of our projects are value-based and all of them are also done in support of community goals,” Thompson said.

Thomson also commented on the aforementioned project in front of the Detroit Street Filling Station.

“That was our project — the Miller-Catherine two-way bike lane (and the water main) to support the affordable housing project at 121 E. Catherine,” Thompson said. “A housing project that is going to be for low income people … in our downtown – that’s a great thing.”

Sometimes, construction is crucial, especially to ensure the infrastructure we don’t see or think about continues to serve us effectively. Thomson said that is the case in many of the projects the DDA undertakes.

“On State Street, we’re replacing a water main that is … close to 100 years old,” Thomson said. “Without replacing that infrastructure, you’re eventually going to have problems. And I think, you know, nobody wants to turn on their tap and not have fresh clean water.”

In spite of the importance of construction work in maintaining vital infrastructure, some people may find it to be a nuisance. However, it is worth noting that construction nuisances are usually temporary and limited in scope to immediate neighbors. In the case that there is a true nuisance, there are legal remedies for the issue. Additionally, improving construction productivity will likely require more construction and decrease the time the nuisance affects an area. Many individuals have raised the alarm that construction productivity isn’t improving in the United States. Without construction actually happening in our communities, governments and corporations will never get the opportunity to learn how to execute projects more effectively.

In other countries, construction industries have started to develop new methods to make construction more pleasant and efficient. Electric excavators in Norway, for example, are allowing a construction site to emit zero emissions — and be significantly quieter. Further, new developments in building prefabrication have shown that projects can be accomplished in half the time as well as with a significant decrease in safety hazards. These benefits are not merely theoretical: A recent prefabricated building in Berkeley, California was built in just four days.

Thomson also pointed out that there is often pain involved with progress. Construction does, in fact, disrupt, but a lot of construction can be a sign of progress and success for a city. Thomson said that when she travels to different cities and sees a lot of cranes in the air, she thinks to herself, “Wow, progress!” The construction that we complain about the most — roads being torn up for resurfacing, sidewalks being redirected for building construction — is often the construction that our communities most need.

Thomson put it best near the end of the interview. “Staying stagnant does not welcome other people into our community,” she said.

Staying in place won’t make our cities a better place. Our roads will deteriorate, our infrastructure will crumble, and our communities will lose their vibrancy. Construction may be a nuisance to our everyday lives — closing our streets and making noise in our backyards — but ultimately, it propels our communities further.

This is not a wholesale endorsement of every form of construction; sometimes, “progress” isn’t admirable. A local example is the 1955 replacement of Ann Arbor’s historic courthouse, a now lost piece of Ann Arbor history. But most of the projects we see are moves toward better cities — safer, cleaner, more environmentally friendly and more inclusive for all.

Abdulrahman Ateya is an Opinion Columnist writing about urban issues in Ann Arbor. He can be reached at ateya@umich.edu.