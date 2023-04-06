Course scheduling time is one of my favorite parts of the year. Say what you will, but there’s something very exciting about finding out about new classes being offered or which course your favorite professor will be teaching next semester. Equipped with multiple spreadsheets as I comb through the course guide, I am simply way too thorough and way too over the top about the whole process, but what can I say — I enjoy it. What I do not enjoy are conflicts — when there are two or more classes happening at the same time and I have to pick just one. In those moments, not only am I disappointed, but I begin to spiral.

Indecisiveness has been a trait that has plagued me for as long as I can remember. You can try and put a good spin on it by saying things like, “It just means you are more cautious and pragmatic,” but the truth is, it’s a problem. Every time I am faced with making a choice, I will move heaven and earth to make it so that I don’t have to make that choice, and I believe that that is a very undesirable trait to have. If you do not think that you suffer from indecision, this column may not be your cup of tea. However, if you feel similar to how I do, then I would urge you to continue reading. It’s high time we are honest with ourselves and address the elephant in the room: our indecision is holding us back.

From personal experience, I find that anger is one of the first byproducts of indecision. Not only does the frustration from not being able to take a stand ruin your day, it takes up a lot more of your mental bandwidth than it should. It can be extremely tiring to have to mull over the same thing over and over again, sometimes for days and weeks on end. This makes your decision even harder, it increases the chances of making the wrong one. The Bhagavad Gita, a religious text of Hinduism, suggests that one of the most undesirable traits is indeed anger, mainly due to its ability to drive one further away from their normal self. In other words, when you are angry, you are a shadow of your true self — less able and less likely to make the right move.

But if a religious text written centuries ago isn’t convincing enough, let’s try Forbes magazine. According to Forbes, one of the most important traits for success is accountability, and the second thing indecisiveness breeds is a lack of accountability. Often, when I have to make a choice between two things, I either try to find a way to do both things or I let the universe decide; i.e., I wait long enough for one of the options to go away. Finding a way to shift the “work” onto something else is taking the easy way out and also can ensure you have something else to blame. There’s a fear of regret and failure that comes with indecision and these are just ways to escape it instead of facing it.

Crucially though, I believe being indecisive reflects a lack of conviction and self-belief. Not trusting yourself to see through what lies beyond either path is a very demoralizing position to be in. It makes you question not just your ability, but also past achievements and successes. Were any of them even that impressive? For the record, yes, they were, and even if we know that, sometimes we forget to remind ourselves of that fact.

For anybody who does feel that way, I can say without any hesitation that the best version of you is nowhere near the persona you take on when you are indecisive. I know a lot of what I’ve said is not only harsh, but also easier said than done. I, for one, have been aware of my indecisiveness for a very long time and still struggle with it to this day. For all of you who think you are indecisive, don’t try and turn it into a good thing. Respect it for the obstacle that it is in your life and, like any other challenge, try and tackle it head-on, because it is holding you back.

Fortunately, there’s a lot you can do to get started. The first step toward curing your indecision is embracing the wonder and excitement that come with uncertainty. The next is internalizing the idea that no decision is conclusive. There’s always going to be another decision to make — another fork in the road — so don’t put too much pressure on yourself to get this one right.

Rushabh Shah is an Opinion columnist from Mumbai, India who writes about storytelling, society and community. If you appreciate his ability to sneak a sports reference into every piece he writes, you can reach out to him at rushabhk@umich.edu.