You don’t know how to talk to your international friend

There are three categories of students at the University of Michigan: in-state, out-of-state and international. Of the 51,225 students who attended the University in 2022, a little less than one-fifth were international. So, chances are you’re going to come across some sooner rather than later — and I’m here to tell you that, for the most part, your natural instincts when you do are wrong.

Numerous studies, such as one published in 2016 by two PhD students at Iowa State University, have highlighted the alienation that international students feel compared to their American counterparts. As an international student myself, there have been numerous occasions where I have felt that I simply do not belong — be it in a classroom, a meeting or an auditorium. Unfortunately, this is a feeling I’m certain many, perhaps too many, can relate to.

I do not believe that this feeling of isolation for international students is the result of any intentional thoughts and actions. It is not that students and faculty from the United States are out to get us. If anything, I have found that the opposite is true: Many will go above and beyond to make me feel welcome. But the issue isn’t about feeling unwelcome — it is about feeling like I don’t belong. It’s a feeling that manifests itself in even the tiniest of interactions.

The first mistake happens when, after introductions, they respond with, “Oh I also know a person named Rohan (i.e. another Indian name). Do you know Rohan?” Such a statement not only goes a long way towards making the other person feel like they are being put in a box but also makes it harder for you to identify them in the future; it’s not their name that you’ll remember, just the fact that they reminded you of your other ethnic friend.

The second mistake that many make is a bit more subtle but, trust me, we notice it. It’s the reaction people give when we adhere to our stereotypes. For example, when I reveal that I, an Indian, am a computer science major, there is a sense of “of course, that’s what I expected.” I understand that some of these microaggressions are not administered with any malicious intent, but their effects are certainly felt.

The most infuriating thing, however, is the tokenistic way in which international students can be spoken about. Tokenism in various sectors of society is a widely discussed subject. American TV shows, for example, have often been criticized for including only one or two members from a minority community and calling that inclusion, despite often making those characters one-dimensional — often nothing more than a hodgepodge of stereotypes. However, this phenomenon is not limited to TV shows. I find that international students are viewed and talked about in a similar sense on campus — as if their value comes primarily from the diversity they bring.

An example of this would be when you tell me, upon realizing that I am Indian, that your best friend or your roommate is also Indian, followed by “They taught me how to make ‘insert Indian food’.” While that is a cool thing for me to know, I don’t think your natural instinct when I ask you about your American roommate is to first tell me what cooking technique they taught you. That is what needs to change — this natural instinct to reduce an individual to what their culture can bring to the table rather than what they as an individual can.

I’m not saying that there needs to be large-scale, institutional changes. I can appreciate that it is a mammoth task for students and faculty to, at all times, cater their actions to every potential international student group. When I’m in my sports media and writing class and almost every conservation is inevitably about football, basketball, baseball and hockey, I can understand that those are what the majority of the people in that classroom have grown up with. What I cannot accept, however, is feeling like my opinion matters less because my background is vastly different from the others around me.

So please, the next time you meet an international student, ask them how their day was before you ask them how many languages they speak or if they’ve ever seen snow before. I can’t speak for everybody, but I for one would really appreciate it. And once you’re a bit more comfortable, which takes a lot less time than you realize, I promise that all I want to do is tell you everything about India and how Indian I am.

Rushabh Shah writes about storytelling, society and community from an international student’s point of view. He is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at rushabhk@umich.edu.