You don’t have to have an opinion on everything. Ironic, I know — a columnist writing about having opinions. But it’s true. There’s so much going on. The world is much too complex to have a genuinely educated opinion on every topic and issue. Armed conflicts with decades of background, domestic politics with hundreds of competing policies or even the social relationships around you with layers of hidden context — there’s no way to stay well-informed about all of it. You, of course, are allowed to have as many opinions as you choose. As the saying goes, you’re entitled to your own opinion. But that doesn’t mean you need one.

As a columnist, I have to be able to back up my opinions with evidence. While the same requirement doesn’t exist in everyday life, it’s still a good policy to live by. The COVID-19 pandemic exemplifies the dangers of the spread of misinformation in society. As the National Center for Biotechnology states, false information about COVID-19 led to vaccine avoidance, mask refusal and the use of scientifically unfounded medications that contributed to increased rates of morbidity. Sharing opinions about serious topics when you don’t know the full scope of them can perpetuate issues, doing more harm than good.

With American politics being so intense and access to information increasing tremendously in the last 20 years, becoming engaged can seem like a daunting task. The Pew Research Center found that about two-thirds of the U.S. population feel exhausted by politics. This feeling is natural, and overcoming it starts with acknowledging that it’s okay not to know everything. It’s scary to admit that you haven’t spent enough time looking at a topic to have an opinion about it, but this should be an acceptable option. This doesn’t mean that you don’t think the topic is important. On the contrary, by addressing that time, effort and research are necessary to form a perspective on it, it shows you see value in the topic.

Sharing an opinion without expertise or awareness is a catalyst for the spread of misinformation. It’s dangerous to reduce a topic to the bare minimum. We must seek to understand the full picture before starting to share our thoughts. Take the war in Ukraine as an example, a conflict that has been going on for a year and a half with struggles that started long before that. When looking at only the last few months without taking into account the background and perspectives of everyone involved, the conflict becomes oversimplified.

Not only does oversimplification result in the spread of misinformation, but it can harm interpersonal relationships as well. According to the Pew Research Center, politics is a contributing factor to who people make friends with. A study from 2019 by political scientists Kevin Smith, Matthew Hibbing and John Hibbing found that the loss of friendships is a real emotional cost of being involved politically.

This doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t get involved in politics or that having political opinions is a bad thing. Rather, if you’re going to do it, do it right. Form opinions based on all the information at hand and take the time to become an expert in what you’re talking about. Save yourself the emotional turmoil of losing a friend over a possibly ignorant comment.

This doesn’t just go for politics, either. Forming opinions based on quick assumptions is quite a common phenomenon. Even something as insignificant as a person’s facial structure leads people to make impressions about what they are like. These snap judgments are a way of navigating in such a complex world, but that doesn’t mean they should be the basis of how we treat each other. It’s completely normal to form an opinion on someone’s outfit or hairstyle, but sharing an unnecessarily negative one is a problem. When your opinion isn’t asked for in these situations, that’s exactly what it becomes: unnecessary.

I’m guilty of having too many opinions just as much as the next person. With time, though, I’ve learned that knowing when your voice shouldn’t be the loudest in the room is an incredibly important skill. It’s okay not to know everything about everything and to admit that you don’t know instead of trying to convince people that you do. You just have to learn when you can, and listen when you haven’t learned.

Jamie Murray is an Opinion Columnist who writes about American culture and politics. She can be reached at jamiemu@umich.edu.