I wear my Apple Watch nearly every day, and I feel a sense of accomplishment when I close my rings and get a “great job” notification. An Apple Watch has three rings to close: “move,” “exercise” and “stand.” The “move” ring tracks active calories burnt, the “exercise” ring tracks the minutes you have spent exercising and the “stand” ring tracks how many times you have stood for at least one minute in each hour of the day. I’m ashamed to admit that the only days I choose not to wear my watch are the days I know I’m not going to close my rings. My watch has no business telling me, “You can still do it, a brisk 43-minute walk will close your rings” when I am in bed at 11 p.m. And it should not be shaming me at noon, when I’ve just woken up, telling me I’m “behind on closing my rings” in comparison to how productive I was the day before.

This self-consciousness only began when I moved to Ann Arbor and started college because that was the first time, in the four years of owning an Apple Watch, that I was consistently closing my rings every day. Simply walking between classes, study spots and my dorm was enough to burn hundreds of calories each day — those Mason Hall stairs were no joke. I also started working out and going to the gym because I noticed the constant walking was getting me in better shape, and I wanted to foster those changes.

After nine months of being praised by my watch for my productivity, the beginning of summer was a blow to my ego. Suddenly, I was a useless lump on the couch who finished a new show every week and was too lazy to even look for a gym membership. When Netflix started constantly asking me if I was “still watching” and suggesting I take a break, I’d had enough. These artificial messages weren’t only controlling what I thought I should be doing, but also how I felt about what I was doing. Technology has developed a deep control over our lives, influencing our motivation and actions when it should be a tool we adapt to our needs.

According to Netflix, the “Are you still watching?” prompt is meant to help you keep your place and prevent using unnecessary internet data when watching, appearing after watching three episodes without using any controls, or 90 minutes of uninterrupted watching. While these intentions might seem pure, similar to the coaching of the Apple Watch, these messages certainly have a hold over us.

While the Netflix prompt usually doesn’t make me leave the app, I do find myself offended by its implications. This technology should not be influencing our emotions and motivation because it is merely adhering to an algorithm used to create a standard. Netflix might be worried about me losing my place when I watch more than three episodes of a show in one sitting, but they don’t understand my seasoned binge-watching skills.

When you first get an Apple Watch, it asks you to input information about your body, such as weight and gender, that it uses to determine “reasonable” goals and measure calories burnt. Apple describes this as “coaching” and “having a personal trainer on your wrist.” While this is a good thing, there is a line between motivating and guilt-tripping that technology does not have the humanity to recognize.

I recently reached a point where my inactivity upset me to the point of getting a gym membership, getting hired for a job and spending increasingly less time at home. I know these sound like great things, but I am a homebody. Pleading to bugs to not eat me alive as I pretend to enjoy a walk where I’m being cooked by the sun is not what I enjoy doing. I love my bed, and I don’t regret the 17 hours and 28 minutes I spent on TikTok last week. It is enough to pursue what you enjoy doing, instead of completing tasks to meet an artificial standard. Your goals and how you go about accomplishing them are what truly matter.

But getting notifications as my friends and family members completed workouts, closed their rings and received awards for their activity made me feel as though I was doing something wrong. Even when I started consistently working out, I felt as though I was doing something wrong on my rest days, because my watch would remind me how behind I was compared to the day before. It is completely okay to have rest and relaxation days. While being active is good for your health, overexertion is a real risk. Being sore everyday is not a standard that society should set for everyone. Dismissing pain can result in missing signs of serious injuries, possibly making them worse.

Technological developments have changed our social norms to get rid of many traditional aspects of privacy. I completely buy into this, sharing my location and activity with my friends and posting personal memories on social media. I won’t deny that I love it when my sister sends me a bunch of emojis after she’s seen that I’ve had a particularly great workout. However, because of this decrease in privacy, there is now an implicit pressure to stay active. Knowing that others can view my exercise habits creates a sense of accountability and guilt when I’m not active. The Apple Watch should be documenting accomplishments, not determining by actions.

We don’t need to change in order to complete artificial goals based on a standard a watch holds us to. Constantly sharing every aspect of our lives also leads to constant social comparison. Social comparison is not exclusive to social media, and research shows that this comparison can negatively impact physical and mental health, for example causing increased depression and decreased overall well-being. It’s okay to isolate yourself and remove the pressure technology has placed on your life. If an Apple Watch is a tool you use and enjoy, by all means go ahead, but complete goals that are yours.

Technology has taken away privacy and made it completely normal for everyone to know what you are doing at all times. But what if you are doing nothing? There’s no need to be ashamed. While some people need constant movement and exercise, there are others, like myself, who need some days on the couch sprinkled in between workouts. Motivation should come from personal goals and standards you hold yourself to, rather than what Apple and society have decided we need. At the end of the day, technology should not determine your sense of pride, but merely document the things you should be proud of.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.