As someone who occasionally scrounges YikYak for funny content, there is an unending source of “looking-for-someone” posts. The app is anonymous and annoying to scroll through, but it’s easy to recognize patterns. You find things like: “Are there any other gay girls on campus? Asking for a friend,” or, “how do u meet wlw in aa, please help,” constantly — especially on weekends. It seems the queer women on campus need rest, too.

According to “The Statement 2021 Sex Survey,” more than 30% of University of Michigan students surveyed did not identify as heterosexual. That’s a lot of queer people, but how do you meet them? It’s really not easy. Unless you already have an entire network of gay people you found during your freshman year on accident or brought from high school (like I did), then you must resort to Bumble, Tinder, Her or maybe even that one girl your roommate thinks is bisexual.

And once you have found someone, what do you do? There are not many helpful queer dating how-tos for college-aged students right now. There are online articles about where to find other queer people, and there is YikYak, where an anonymous asker may meet an anonymous answer. Dating is already hard enough for us teenagers and 20-somethings. Queer dating is even harder, and meeting your very own queer network is a whole different bag of worms.

Living in Kerrytown, the unofficial-official Ann Arbor gay-borhood, I have a lot of access to queer people. While I have never visited the Spectrum Center on campus, nor any organized queer club, I still live in a bubble of Gay. I often forget that there are people on campus who do not have at least five other gay friends, and I wonder, are these the people on YikYak? The Spectrum Center and more general queer-student clubs are not popular with the people around me. One of my friends, a bisexual man, tried the club oSTEM (Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and left after freshman year. Being on Zoom for an hour once a week was not a meaningful way to meet new people for him, nor did the year before make him any new queer friends.

The people on YikYak looking for hookups and relationship advice aren’t going to these places either. They are going on YikYak and @collegefessing on Instagram. These places hold an anonymity that the Spectrum Center does not. I’d like to believe that other clubs have more successful social opportunities for queer people when they invite anyone to come. For example, I recently went to the United Asian American Organizations’ (UAOO) “Femme + Queer Skate” in early November. It still did not feel like a place to meet people, but it was fun to go to with another queer friend. There were lots of femme queer people, and, while some were a part of UAAO, a lot were also just interested in a non-judgemental skating atmosphere. One of the organizers told me that there were more people signed up than she thought there would be. I asked her if there would be another meeting like this, and she said there could be. And that was it.

I don’t know anyone in a queer-student club. It often seems to me that co-ops are more queer-friendly spaces to meet people than any organized club on campus. I wonder if those people on YikYak simply do not live in Kerrytown, or their dorm hall during their freshman year was not at least half gay. Necto’s “Gay Night” for anyone 18+ seems to be more popular with those that are confident and outward in their identities as queer people. Attending Necto’s “Gay Night” myself, it did not feel like a place to meet friends, especially not friends who prefer a Friday night in.

I know that not every space on campus is queer-friendly, despite what I may hope is true. Not every professor asks for your pronouns in your introduction, though you can’t help but appreciate the ones that do. Especially in non-liberal arts majors, there are very few students that you may be able to recognize as gay in cultural cues or fashion, which is why it’s important to have places like the Spectrum Center and create clubs like oSTEM. Unfortunately, I don’t think that every lonely queer person is going to these places. Anonymous sites like YikYak are more accessible and less scary for these people, especially during a time of such serious health concerns with meeting in person.

For those people on YikYak who are looking for a simple “like” so that they don’t feel so alone and are being encouraged by other “Yakers” commenting the same questions in solidarity: keep looking. There are places here for you, and there are places to find people like you. Whether it’s a Co-op, an art class or someone with a rainbow pin in the library, you can find people. Just maybe outside of YikYak.

Giselle Mills is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at gimills@umich.edu.