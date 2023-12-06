Cryptocurrency exchanges keep failing. Last week, Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of crypto exchange Binance announced his plan to resign and plead guilty to violating U.S. criminal anti-money laundering requirements. Weeks before, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of money laundering and fraud for stealing billions of dollars in customer funds.

In a logical world, these scandals would undermine the trust investors have in cryptocurrency and send its value to zero. Nonetheless, support for investing in crypto remains high, especially among younger investors. This popularity has expanded the cryptocurrency market to a peak of $2.9 trillion in November of 2021. Fifty-five percent of Gen Z investors have invested in crypto, a higher percentage than any other category of investment, including individual stocks or bonds. This tendency imperils the savings of younger generations. Crypto is a house of cards waiting to topple, and when it does, its widespread support will seem misplaced.

Crypto’s flaws as an investment are extensive. For starters, digital currencies lack real value when not backed by an underlying asset. The value of popular coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum appreciate and depreciate in value based solely upon investor sentiment. Alternatively, more stable assets like stocks fluctuate in value based on real changes in a company’s worth. Unfortunately, this defect is masked by the misconception that cryptocurrency is a real currency. In fact, crypto fails to meet any of the three economic conditions for a currency. Financial records aren’t measured in digital currency, it cannot serve as a store of value and it currently doesn’t function as a viable medium of exchange.

Naturally, assigning the currency designation to an asset implies intrinsic value, because that asset can be exchanged for something of tangible worth. However, according to a recent estimate, only 2,352 U.S. businesses currently accept Bitcoin as payment, out of more than 33,000,000 operating in the country. Crypto is really more like a speculative security, where investors purchase a digital currency hoping they can jump ship at a higher price. While speculating on crude oil or raw materials is hardly considered risk free, those strategies are at least backed by assets of tangible value. Crypto’s branding as a currency has lulled younger investors into a false sense of security.

Crypto’s second deficiency is its extreme volatility. Because the value of digital currencies only changes based on the whims of investors, cryptocurrencies are subject to massive swings in price. In May of 2021, Bitcoin’s price plunged by 30%, before quickly recovering to end the trading session down 12%. The steep selloff was largely driven by Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla had suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. The popular cryptocurrency ended that year at an all time high of more than $68,000, and proceeded to lose three-quarters of its value over the following 12 months.

Musk’s meddling in the digital currency market is not limited to his role as Tesla CEO. When Musk temporarily changed Twitter’s (now known as X) logo to an image of a Shiba Inu, the symbol for Dogecoin, the niche cryptocurrency jumped more than 30%. On Musk’s personal Twitter account, mere mentions of Dogecoin would cause fluctuations in its market price. This severe volatility means that the savings of crypto investors can evaporate almost instantly if the wrong tweet is published. When millions in value can be created or erased at one man’s whim, the safety of investing in such an asset becomes questionable.

It’s worth mentioning that stocks can be volatile in certain circumstances, but crypto price swings are purely caused by fluctuations in investor sentiment. Stocks are more stable, changing in share price based on reliable factors like expected earnings, macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical circumstances in addition to how investors feel about that particular company.

Though cryptocurrency trading can be beneficial for purposes of diversification, most experts agree that crypto holdings should rarely exceed 5% of a given portfolio. Despite this advice, a confluence of factors seems to have led to younger investors exceeding the recommended allotment. Gen Z is the first generation to fully experience an age of technology and social media, and their exuberance for digital currencies coincides with the growth of investment apps that let users trade with relatively small sums of money.

Gen Z financial decisions are also driven by a particularly dangerous psychological phenomenon: The fear of missing out on potentially lucrative investment opportunities. According to a joint Finra-CFA Institute report, 41% of Gen Z investors have made an investment due to FOMO. Currently, social media platforms are assailing users with messages about “get rich quick” investments like cryptocurrency, meme stocks and special purpose acquisition companies.

Often, these messages fail to properly disclose the substantial risk associated with these trading strategies. Even more dangerously, certain influencers have been paid to advertise for risky investments, and have failed to disclose such conflicts of interest. As such, Gen Z’s particular fondness for digital currencies and other speculative investments is simply another adverse effect of the prominence of algorithmic social media. For an algorithm attempting to maximize user interaction and engagement, tried and tested long-term investment strategies will be brushed aside for exciting get rich quick schemes.

Investors’ fear of missing out on a potential windfall is tragically exacerbated by Gen Z’s attitude toward risk. According to the same Finra-CFA report, 46% Gen-Zers say they’re willing to assume substantial or above-average financial risk. Paired with Gen Z’s inclination to pursue potentially hazardous investments, the exposure to social media could wreak havoc on the younger generation’s savings.

Like internet stocks in the 1990s and housing before 2008, cryptocurrency has formed a bubble. Driven by social media algorithms and popular influencers, younger investors have driven crypto prices far above their value. Ultimately, trading based on this trend will yield positive results only as long as digital currency remains popular. It can be likened to a costly game of musical chairs. Where will investors be when the music stops?

Lucas Feller is an Opinion Columnist from Glencoe, Illinois. He writes about domestic and international politics and economics, as well as matters of constitutional law. He can be reached at lucasfel@umich.edu.