Throughout history, leaders have been responsible for unspeakable things done in the name of their own pride, their country or whichever other goals they feel justify their actions. Coupled with this trend is that many of these leaders see their actions met with little to no direct consequences. Considering just the last 75 years, leaders such as Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Kim Jong Il and Robert Mugabe were responsible for a laundry list of human rights abuses and the death of thousands, and in some cases millions, of their citizens. Mao and Stalin were the worst offenders, with Mao responsible for the worst famine in human history and Stalin directly responsible for about 20 million deaths of his people. Setting these actions into perspective, the death penalty in the United States can be leveraged for the murder of just a single individual. Mao Zedong died of a heart attack in 1976, and Stalin succumbed to a stroke in 1953. Neither man was ever charged with any crime related to their rule in their lifetime, and in the case of Mao’s catastrophic Great Leap Forward, much of the outside world remains unaware it ever occurred.

Such examples highlight the precarious nature of crimes which lie outside of the jurisdiction of unaffected nations. While deterrence in the form of sanctions and other economic policies is possible, direct punishment of leaders is only possible with direct military action. But even then, depending on the nations in question, the likely resulting collateral damage may lead to far more suffering than was originally created. In the case of the United States, some examples of the consequences of such violent arbitration can be seen in the killing of Pablo Escobar, the nation’s 20-year campaign in Afghanistan or the war in Iraq. While all of these operations resulted in the deaths of those responsible, the violence greatly destabilized the Middle East as a whole, and Colombian cartels continue to proliferate drugs in greater numbers than ever before.

Responding to the need for an impartial body solely dedicated to legal proceedings against the world’s most significant living human rights offenders, the International Criminal Court was the first court of its kind to become operational in 2002. It is exclusively tasked with trying individuals thought to be guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide who would otherwise be able to continue such acts in impunity. The Court is not designed to replace national courts, acting as a complementary court in cases where national courts are unwilling or unable to act. While independent of the United Nations, the Court was authorized by the Rome Statute, a treaty adopted by 120 UN member states in 1998 and eventually ratified in 2002 by 60. Despite their independence, both bodies often work closely together due to mutual interests.

While sounding like a perfect solution to the otherwise judicially neglected genocidal world leader, the recent arrest warrant of Russian President Vladimir Putin highlights a fatal flaw within this system, a flaw which places the Court in danger of falling into irrelevance when trying the most prolific offenders of the Rome Statute. As it stands, his arrest warrant is as meaningless as his declaration that the Ukrainian government is a nest of neo-Nazis as justification for his “special military operation.” While clearly guilty of war crimes — notably the kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian children into Russia — without cooperation from Russian authorities or whichever country Putin may boldly decide to visit, Putin is safe from arrest. These crimes echo genocide of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China orchestrated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin’s close friend, where the Uyghurs are placed in similar “reeducation camps.”

Just like the UN which created it, the ICC cannot directly order any nation to comply with its arrest warrants, therefore, men such as Putin, so long as they remain in the safe haven of their dictatorial dens, are shielded from any direct legal consequences. Just like the UN, which has been responsible for saving the lives of millions from famine, poverty and disease, the ICC is in grave danger of becoming yet another bystander to genocide and human rights abuses. However, as international organizations with contributions from dozens of member states, both organizations hold limitless potential.

With the UN set to turn 80 in 2025, calls for its reform have been echoing throughout the world for decades. Resolutions outside of the Security Council are non-binding, and the shortcomings of this system are especially evident when many member states disregard increasingly damning climate reports, and fail to conform to climate mandates. The UN Security Council is the only UN body with any true ability to enforce resolutions on member states, and therefore represents the only committee which can truly exercise the will of the UN on other countries. Yet, its outdated structure defined in the wake of World War II have led to significant shortcomings in properly addressing humanitarian crises such as the Syrian Civil War, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Central to these shortcomings is the fact that China and Russia are two of five nations with veto power on the Council, with the remaining 10 members elected to two-year terms by a two-thirds vote in the General Assembly. Russia, China and the United States are the most frequent users of the veto power, as their nation’s affairs are often central to the issues discussed within the Council. France and England have used their veto powers only twice in the last 30 years, and have urged the other nations to be much more sparing in their use of such a powerful ability. This lack of restraint has led to a council which, while quite powerful in theory, is neutered by national interests of its most powerful representatives.

Concerns of equity within the council regarding the remaining 10 member states which are elected bi-annually are also significant, as vast regions of the world such as South America are only afforded representation from two member nations and the Arab world is given only one seat. This greatly limits the bargaining power of less-represented nations, and the need of unanimous support from the five veto capable nations also greatly reduces the likelihood that any resolutions will pass. This array of shortcomings within just one of many Councils illustrates a United Nations which may have been functional 80 years ago, but in our current geopolitical climate is completely incapable of properly addressing crises that need international, impartial attention.

The United Nations and ICC would do well to remember the failure of the League of Nations to properly address the rise of fascism prior to World War II. This finale, in a long trail of missteps and ignored resolutions, culminated in the total collapse of the League of Nations. In its wake, the United Nations was born as an organization which would learn from the mistakes of the League and effectively defend and support humanity worldwide. Now the UN seems one humanitarian crisis away from befalling the same fate as its predecessor.

An international organization charged with protecting the interests of all of humanity should be entrusted with the means to uphold these interests, as a check against the incredible power of individual nations such as Russia, China, the United States and others. Just as the UN must be a check against national interests, the ICC must be an effective check against people with the power to commit atrocities on a greater scale than any ordinary person. Time will tell if Putin will be arrested, but as it stands, the ICC is painfully incapable of enforcing its arrest warrants without outside assistance, and therefore at present stands no chance in meaningfully combating evil in its most powerful and untouchable form.

