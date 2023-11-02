As a student at a top university, I feel as though I’m constantly surrounded by people aspiring to be in high-achieving and prestigious careers. There’s a certain culture at the University of Michigan, or at any other high-achieving academic institution, that pushes students to find success in career-based endeavors rather than in other parts of their livelihood. This starts at the academic level. Students not only sacrifice sleep and physical health but also overall well-being, missing out on hobbies in order to pursue academic endeavors. Many join clubs solely because they look good on a resume or graduate school application instead of participating in something that truly brings them joy. This causes students to become so career-driven that they put all their self-fulfillment into finding this perfect job in the future. But should we really aspire to be working for the majority of our lives?

The Great Resignation, a movement of mass quitting among Americans, sparked this idea of exploring passions outside of work. COVID-19 specifically had many people questioning their purpose in life outside of work, making them realize that finding joy outside of the office is extremely important, especially to one’s own mental health. But as new employees post-COVID-19 start entering the workforce, it seems to have sparked an end to this call to action of better work practices and a shift back to the traditional office grind. Employees are going back to the office and experiencing the same terrible workplace culture of long hours and little room for advancement.

In prestigious careers, many of which university students are aiming to enter, the level of turnover due to burnout is increasing. New employees cannot keep up with the long hours, as they are forced to devote their entire lives to the office. Many work 80-plus hours a week. They eat, sleep and even shower at their offices. Physicians, in particular, are suffering from burnout at higher rates than other fields. In a report by the Mayo Clinic, 63% of doctors are experiencing a symptom of burnout, up from 44% in 2017.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA sophomore Ashlyn Dostal said she originally planned on going to medical school.

“I decided against it because I didn’t want to work the crazy hours,” Dostal said. “I want to have a life outside of work.”

Additionally, job dissatisfaction is at an all-time high. According to a 2022 workplace survey from Gallup, 60% of workers feel emotionally detached from their jobs and 44% reported feeling stressed as a result of their jobs. With a large portion of people dissatisfied with their line of work, the importance of finding passions outside of work becomes clear. Switching career fields is difficult and may be impossible for some people given their economic situation — but hobbies can stay with us throughout life.

Given that a career consumes a majority of one’s life, many people feel the need to find something that leaves them fulfilled. Working 40 hours (or more) a week for years and years is a long time, and finding a job that one really loves can make that time go by much faster. But for many people, this isn’t realistic. Work interests can change over time and tasks can become boring and repetitive. By focusing solely on happiness at work, we cannot be sure that happiness will stay. We instead should focus on finding a job that leaves us with room to explore our passions and that doesn’t leave us too drained at the end of the day to do the things we love outside of work. Jobs are important, but they are not an all-encompassing way to find fulfillment and happiness in life.

A job can be something that you are passionate about, that you pour your heart into, but it doesn’t have to be. It can simply be a way to earn money. People shouldn’t put all their self-fulfillment into finding that perfect career path for themselves. It’s important to explore life outside of work and to find passions that you can take with you anywhere. And there’s no better place to start finding one’s hobbies than in college. With countless clubs and organizations, students should try to join fun activities where they can express themselves and explore happiness outside of school. Furthermore, now is the time to develop good work-life balance skills. As students, we need to look at success beyond a measure of academic achievement and focus on finding fulfillment in other activities in life.

Eliza Phares is an Opinion Columnist from Portage, Michigan writing about student life and policy. She can be reached at ephares@umich.edu.