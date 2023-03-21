The United States is at an inflection point. With 18 months until the 2024 Election, the picture is bleak. The Democrats’ camp contains no outstanding new faces, with the only notable candidates being self-help author Marianne Williamson and incumbent president Joe Biden, running with incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris. Across the aisle, the Republican camp is no more promising, yet its top two candidates, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is likely to declare a bid for presidential office soon, are far more competitive than the current Democratic field. Unfortunately, they are also vastly more problematic than their Democratic counterparts.

Since leaving a tumultuous term in office in January of 2021, Trump currently faces 20 lawsuits and investigations which could severely impede his run for office in 2024. Notable lawsuits include a $250 million suit concerning his and his family’s business practices while in office, several worrisome findings of the Jan. 6 committee, threats of perjury in a Georgia election meddling probe, a potential indictment revolving around hush money payments and a now months-long saga concerning classified documents stashed at his Mar-a-Lago residence. As a man involved in approximately 4,000 lawsuits in his lifetime, the looming criminal indictment in New York would be the first instance a former president is charged with a crime.

Regardless, the severity and diversity of these investigations and lawsuits facing Trump put into question the viability of another successful run for office. They also highlight an apparent disregard for that which is lawful in favor of advancing one’s own economic and political futures which, in an ideal world, would likely deter any prospective voters from filling in his name on a ballot.

Nevertheless, he still faces overwhelming support across the Republican Party and the conservative population as a whole. At the recent CPAC conference, skipped out on by notable Republicans such as DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence due to Trump’s repeated domination over the event, the former president garnered 62% support of conference attendees. In comparison, DeSantis earned only 20% support. According to a national poll among registered voters, Trump has only a narrow lead over DeSantis, with voters split between 41% for DeSantis and 43% for Trump. Despite his problems, Trump continues to hold an unequivocal grip on the GOP as a whole, with Trump-endorsed candidates echoing his claims of a stolen election making up about one-third of the GOP field in last year’s midterms.

DeSantis, for whom nickname aficionado Trump is allegedly workshopping nicknames such as “Tiny D,” “Meatball Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious,” may feel like the “golden boy” of conservatives who have become disillusioned with Trump’s continued obsession over his loss in the 2020 election and various legal troubles. In a state known for the ever newsworthy “Florida Man,” Florida-born DeSantis is no exception when it comes to making negative headlines. Such controversial decisions include removing a liberal prosecutor who didn’t align with his pro-life agenda, opposing LGBTQ+ rights, his corruption-riddled tax hikes to benefit wealthy supporters, signing a literal “Don’t Say Gay” bill and rejecting the College Board’s proposed AP African American Studies course for the state of Florida.

DeSantis’ “Stop-Woke” crusade is another line of legislation which intends to roll back the course of social justice discourse regarding race and gender in Florida universities and businesses by decades and is an open rebuke of First Amendment rights. At every turn, DeSantis has attempted to control the narrative of what is taught to children in schools and further marginalize minority groups in order to fashion a Florida which aligns with his positively dystopian ideals. To imagine the consequences of such a president imposing these same laws and ideals nationwide is a truly horrifying proposition.

Even given the myriad of eyebrow-raising instances of conduct unbefitting of a potential president of the United States, the self-destructive and partisan nature of this country means that the Democrats must bring a candidate to the table capable of usurping the threat posed by these two candidates. The problem is, at present, that they have come empty-handed. Joe Biden’s approval ratings are near an all-time low, given increasingly stubborn inflation rates — despite the Inflation Reduction Act — and difficulties in pushing his agenda through a divided Senate and a Republican-majority House.

The recent collapse of two major banks spurred on by the Fed’s efforts to control inflation led to a brief financial panic, with investors rapidly selling stock, followed by a rebound. This Congressional stalemate is flanked by a looming debt ceiling crisis, for which a default would forewarn global economic ruin. Put simply, the problems facing the Biden administration are numerous and of substantial importance to not only Americans, but the world as a whole. Biden, who has held federal office since 1972 when he was elected to Delaware’s seat in the U.S. Senate at the age of 30, is set to turn 82 by the time the 2024 election rolls around. If elected, this would make him the oldest president in U.S. history, beating his own record from when he was sworn in for his current term.

Partly for these age-related concerns, a majority of Democrats are not in favor of Biden running again. When compared to a strong-arm populists such as Trump or an energetic DeSantis, it is difficult to see how he could possibly compete in multi-hour long debates against such opponents. Especially considering the messy debates of 2020, after four years of an arduous presidency Biden will need to go toe-to-toe with two politicians who still seem at the top of their game. Even though Biden has been a cornerstone within the party for the past several decades, declining confidence in his ability to lead the country must be met with a decisive search for a replacement before it is too late.

Yet, replacements seem few and far between. It has been theorized that Harris was handed the role of vice president to prepare her for an inevitable run for president in 2024. Despite this promise, she has had an underwhelming term at best, sidelining herself beside Biden and struggling to carve out a meaningful role for herself. Since indicating her intentions to run again with Biden, the Democrats are left with only a single noteworthy candidate. By neglecting the need to diversify their pool of candidates to ensure a field well prepared to face their political rivals, the Democrats have placed all of their eggs in one basket and are forced to bank on Biden’s success as president. Thus far, their bet hasn’t paid off.

While rallying behind one candidate is good for party unity overall, such an effort will only stand to weaken the party given the course of the Biden administration. Party favorites Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have both stated they would not run for president, regardless of whether or not Biden runs again. Former 2020 presidential candidate and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been embattled by recent crises, most notably a disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. While still considered a favorite for the Democratic nomination if he intends to run, these substantial shortcomings in an unflashy cabinet position such as Secretary of Transportation raise questions about the 41 year old’s potential to lead the federal government as a whole, and will undoubtedly be an easy avenue to attack for the confrontational Trump and Desantis. Considering the political paradigm shift Trump spearheaded in his 2016 campaign, it may be time for the Democrats to look outside their established roster, and find someone capable of wowing the democratic constituency and America as a whole, much like Trump did in 2016.

With the next presidential election 18 months away, it is imperative that the Democrats begin to rally behind a roster of candidates capable of standing up to the threat posed by the likely GOP nominees. These Republicans possess widespread support, are capable on the debate floor and seem physically able to lead the nation for all four years — attributes sorely lacking in the current group of Democratic candidates. Without a figurehead to look towards, the Democrats are plowing toward disaster and will succumb to an inevitable defeat with massive implications for the future of our nation.

Maximilian Schenke is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at maxsch@umich.edu.