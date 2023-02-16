Photographs have come a long way since Joseph Nicéphore Niépce took the very first one in 1826. Thirty-five years later, photos could be taken and viewed in color, and a short while after came the first-ever motion picture. By 1975, digital cameras had been invented, and by the turn of the century, you could take pictures on a phone that fit in your pocket.

Today, you can share, edit, text and tweet an image all within seconds. Some of the most profitable companies and wealthiest people in the world became so by creating products that are centered around photographs. Cloud-based services like Google Photos exist for the sole purpose of storing millions of pictures — moments in time that can be captured by anyone, from practically anywhere in the world.

Photography serves many purposes. Not only is it a growing art form that functions as a vital facet of the marketing and education industries, but it is also commonly used as a way to capture memories. Sporting events, beautiful sunsets, architectural marvels, spectacular skies, never-ending fields, flora and fauna of all kinds — the list of experiences for which one whips out their camera is endless. In such moments, it is only natural that we resort to photography, as it seems like the easiest way to relive them months or even years later.

Nevertheless, I am here to tell you that there is an alternative.

A 2013 study published by Linda Henkel, a psychology professor at Fairfield University, and replicated in 2017 and 2021, suggests that taking pictures outsources the job of remembering. Knowing that you can look at something again later prevents you from fully taking it in and appreciating it in the moment. Similarly, a 2011 study on what is known as the “Google Effect” also shows that a person is less likely to remember certain knowledge if they know they can simply Google it later on. In the case of photographs, even using your camera for just a few seconds can be harmful because you’ve conditioned your mind into thinking that you can always just go back to the picture you just took, and you’ve lost the opportunity to simply take it all in.

Even if you ignore these studies, it would be easy to argue that occupying yourself with the task of photographing an experience hampers your ability to immerse yourself in it. After all, the human brain isn’t as good at multitasking as we seem to think. And then there’s the social media aspect of the argument: Users artificially manufacturing memories and sometimes even curating a completely separate digital life on social media has been well documented.

The victory over The Ohio State University in November 2021 and the recent snowball fight on the Diag are two examples of this phenomenon. Although they have been seminal moments in my journey at the University of Michigan thus far, I clearly remember the disappointment I felt as thousands of students rushed the field. One of the best feelings when watching a U-M game is hugging the complete stranger sitting next to you when the team scores. But when I got onto the field looking for somebody to embrace and enjoy the moment with, I couldn’t. Everybody had their phones out — two hands wrapped tightly around their devices, desperate to capture the moment. Maybe it was to remember an iconic day, or maybe it was all just for an Instagram story. Regardless, I find it very hard to believe that there was anything more important at that point in time than just being present — a part of the moment, not just a witness to it.

I am a big advocate for living in the moment, and it’s a belief that was further solidified from a quote I read in U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s short memoir, “I Want To Remember Everything.” In the memoir, she talks about how her late father would record everything on his camera, but then one day, lost all the data. To my surprise — because I would be crying for days if that happened to me — Shiffrin wrote “But, the thing is, they were just pictures on a screen. Memories work a little bit differently than the things we capture on a camera. The sound of a voice. The smell of a sweatshirt. The way someone smirks when it’s a joke that only you two understand.”

I have nothing against photography. My brother is a master photographer and my mother’s favorite hobbies include making scrapbooks and photo albums. I have spent hours flipping the pages of these albums, shedding tears and reliving the memories with family and friends. Let me be clear: I think pictures are a beautiful thing. My only worry is that we have become obsessed with them, and for what reason?

No photograph could record the feeling of having a snowball thrown in your face. No image can replicate the smell of the grass and the roar of the Big House as 100,000 people sing “Mr. Brightside.” Those are the moments I live for, and although it is terrifying to depend entirely on our memory to remember the moments that we never want to forget, I implore you to try.

Take it from me and take it from Shiffrin. In some way, shape or form, the memories that really matter exist somewhere within reach. You might not know exactly where, but when you need them the most, they will be there. So, the next time you feel the urge to take a picture, make an active effort to put your phone back in your pocket, zip it up tight and just exist. Not only will you be able to appreciate the kinds of details you would never have noticed before, but you will also remember that moment better than any hard drive that’s ever been made.

Rushabh Shah is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at rushabhk@umich.edu.