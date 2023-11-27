As the leaves turn a beautiful shade of auburn red, I, like most, have decided to walk through campus with my head held high, headphones on and my eyes glued to the trees as the leaves gracefully fall. Though I would like to attribute my tendency to stare at nothing to a profound connection with nature, I would be lying if I said that I didn’t hope to look a bit more mysterious to the people walking by.

Mystery is romanticized as it generally equates to attractiveness. The mysterious persona is not just being quiet or reserved. Rather, the people who speak sparingly, share very little about their personal lives and maintain ambiguity — especially within new environments. This aura of complexity is a curated image, crafted for peers and onlookers to unmask the mystery of a person’s inner world. While having an aura of mystery might seem intriguing at first, the harsh reality is that intentionally making yourself seem enigmatic only works to create barriers between you and the outside world.

When I first transitioned from high school in a small town to college in Ann Arbor, I thought that this trend was unique to me. However, I realized I was not alone, however, as incoming college students began posting on social media, recapping their first few weeks on campus. These comments consisted of the new students complaining that they wanted to look mysterious at first and, as a result, they had not made any new friends. With this, I decided to dive deeper into the implications of how this phenomenon specifically affects the students at the University of Michigan.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA freshman Mackenzie Jackson expressed how she has made herself look unapproachable in hopes of seeming more attractive to strangers.

“I remember I walked into my first class here and sat with my headphones on until the professor came in,” Jackson said. “Most of the students were talking to each other, but I was trying to look cool and mysterious and it took me a lot longer to get to know my peers. It also put me at a disadvantage if I missed (a) lecture or needed help with assignments because I didn’t have anyone to reach out to.”

Jackson gives a perfect example of how putting on a mysterious act, especially within a new environment, can come at a cost. It is important to recognize that if Jackson intentionally did not want to meet new people, this would be a perfectly acceptable act to put on. But in this case, as Jackson intended to make friends, her strategy of doing so confused social attraction with isolation.

As meaningful connections are built on openness and willingness to share experiences with others, students today are setting themselves up for social failures. Modern society thrives on communication and transparency, qualities that are foundational for both personal and professional relationships. In a collaborative sense, these qualities are crucial to developing social skills that ultimately lead to success. The strengths of the overall community — the University, in this case — are put to the test as peers become distant with an unwelcoming front.

Hiding behind a persona hoping that others will break through the barriers, more often than not, puts people at a disadvantage, as outsiders might perceive aloofness as uninterested or unfriendly. This can lead to missed opportunities, such as creating meaningful bonds that have the potential to enhance genuine human connections. Maintaining a healthy level of socializing, especially within a new environment, is of the utmost importance, especially when it comes to a person’s mental health. Making a transition as big as the one from high school to college is scary for most students, something that Jackson also touched on in her interview.

“It was really hard only knowing a few kids from my old high school when I moved to Ann Arbor,” Jackson said. “But once I was more comfortable putting myself out there, the new friends I had made the transition less stressful.”

Jackson, like most, was able to find relief through relationships. This is the kind of emotional support that can only be found within a group of peers who are experiencing a similar transition. Though it can initially be stressful to put oneself out there, socializing within new environments promotes a boost in self-esteem and personal growth and increases a sense of belonging — all things that help a person’s mental health. It is unnecessary for a person to act mysterious to seem cooler or more attractive, as it will only work to hinder the process of forming real relationships.

So as the leaves pile up on the ground and the tree branches start to catch snow, I am reminded that I should keep my head held high, take out my headphones and smile at the people walking by me. Unless, of course, it is below zero and the Michigan snow is hitting my face; then, and only then, is it acceptable to keep my head low and my RBF on.

Angelina Akouri is an Opinion Columnist studying Comparative Literature and Political Science. She writes about the influence of pop culture on students. She can be reached at akouria@umich.edu.