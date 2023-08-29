Henderson House is probably best known for its strategically placed bus stop: A slight turn onto Hill Street, off of Olivia Avenue, bridges Oxford Houses (and us) to Central Campus. As the only all-female University-owned housing cooperative, Henderson House is seldom a public or popular place to live, allowing us a closed-door, prudish reputation, furthered by a fabulous but close-minded 2012 article published by The Michigan Daily.

Three summers ago, when I was anxiously deciding if I would regret living in this unique house, the decade-old article was the only student testimony I could find online. My lease at Henderson House ends this month, so let me add another voice to the small mix for future residents to consider.

First, know that, unlike all other self-governing co-ops, residents of Henderson House should expect a certain U-M influence over the house. This isn’t always a bad thing; in many ways, it offers protection and safety you might be seeking if you’ve decided to live in a University-run house. Expect campus security to do “nightly” walk-throughs, for you to start recognizing the U-M facilities experts that are dispatched to the house to deal with our unique (old) heating and plumbing and to file a roommate agreement that’ll feel like a relic from freshman year.

But that doesn’t mean the influence is law; residents are always somewhat at odds with the University. Being small and unlike a typical dorm means there is an inherent misunderstanding of the house’s functions. Policies from the University often descend down to the house without much sense or consideration. Most of my time in one of the house’s leadership positions was spent navigating senseless bureaucracy. The most difficult moment came at the end of the winter semester, when the University changed the qualifications for those seeking to continue living in the house for the summer, forcing two residents to move out of Ann Arbor.

There is also enormous turnover within MHousing — I’ve seen three hall directors move through the position. This means that just as someone learns the quirks and processes of the house, they’ve found employment elsewhere.

But that’s part of the deal you make here — to play the game of University oversight, of unilateral decisions and bureaucracy — because soon enough, you’d rather keep playing the game than live anywhere else.

Henderson House is also one of the last affordable places to live in Ann Arbor. Many times, it felt like the University was grasping for control of the house, simply to claim there is still some sort of low-cost housing option it can provide. For many of us, it’s one of the few places we can afford locally.

There is little financial benefit for the University to maintain a house like Henderson. Unlike every other University-provided living accommodation, there is no profit to be made off of Henderson House. This could partly explain the department-wide misunderstanding: Why learn more about the University’s smallest housing option when so many other living communities require equally nuanced and expensive attention? This doesn’t mean that the University is funding the house due to kindness. Rather, pressure put upon the school from past and current residents allows the house to continue. This means that the only real affordable living place the University provides is built on advocacy, providing a niche 28 women need every year.

Maybe future residents are worried about our rules (don’t let boys use the upstairs bathroom, use the red rags for the toilets, stay off the roof), but if you choose to live in this all-female household, expect rules to be bent and changed to best suit the residents. The best way to bypass University oversight is to create systems that can contain and solve issues within the house, ensuring a better living environment for everyone.

“Everyone” — that’s the most important thing I need to tell you. Maybe you’ve heard Henderson is “close-knit,” a classic throw-away line someone on the MHousing website may have added on assumption, but they did get it right.

Over the last two years, my housemates have seen me through irrevocable heartbreak and anger. They’ve supported me, allowed me to yell, fed me and left me alone when I really needed it. They’ve taught me how to be tricky, made me smarter and more confident. I owe them more than I can describe, including the tangential square of friends I depend on.

“Community” and “sisterhood” are loaded words, and I can’t guarantee that someone else would also find those things here, but you tend to feel a certain likeness with someone after you’ve cooked dinner for 30 together or argued with a MHousing employee at our infamous kitchen table. You feel this way when you have a passing thought on a Friday night (maybe I’ll go to the bar), and then suddenly it’s two in the morning, and you’ve been wrapped up in a crossed, stumbling parade of housemates walking home saying, “I’m so glad we’ve met, can you believe I almost didn’t live here?” It’s wonderful and girly and cliche, and maybe it isn’t for everyone, but it was for me.

A week before I moved out, I got an email from the University reminding me of their policies barring me from damaging my own room. The little square one on the second floor, the one with a closet door and roof access, the thin walls. The one that was mine really only for a second, because first it was Cindy’s, and soon, it’ll be Jennalyn’s.

If you choose to live at Henderson, know that alumni will come back. They’ll walk through the halls, they’ll tell you the history better than I can, how things have changed and stayed stagnant at the same time: the typewriters on the ping-pong tables, the weddings, the pranks they pulled on the sorority across the street. They’ll glance into the bathroom, look at the tile and get swallowed into a memory.

“It was nice being all girls together,” Pat says, her first time back in the house in 20 years. And you see it on her face, the girlhood. And she sees it on your face too, something to protect.

