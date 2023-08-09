In 2011, Japan experienced the strongest earthquake ever recorded in its history with more than 15,000 casualties. The great Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami disabled the power supply and cooling of three nuclear reactors located in Fukushima, producing the most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. Nearly a decade following one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history, the Japanese government announced its plan to release more than 1 million tons of radioactive water stored in Fukushima into the sea as early as August of this year.

As a South Korean citizen spending the summer in Seoul — a neighboring area to Fukushima —, Japan’s comical lack of transparency and brazen selfishness throughout the process has truly astounded me. Despite scores of protests erupting all over the Korean peninsula, the Japanese government seems unbothered and largely unwilling to alter their stance on the issue. If Tokyo dumps contaminated water into the ocean, regardless of how much it has been filtered, how is an individual supposed to feel anywhere near safe when consuming seafood (or any type of food, for that matter)? Was occupying weaker nations and refusing to apologize for egregious wartime atrocities not enough? Although Michigan is located significantly further away from Japan than Seoul, the latest Fukushima update demands attention and solidarity from the international community.

Firstly, here are the facts. The contaminated water contains 64 radionuclides, chemical elements that release radiation as they break down. Japan claims that their Advanced Liquid Processing System removes enough of 62 radionuclides in its filtration process. However, Tokyo Electric Power Company, the corporation that operates Japan’s nuclear plants, reluctantly admitted that ALPS fails to completely remove tritium from the water.

In addition, reports released by TEPCO have left many experts raising further alarms. TEPCO has been refusing to release basic data such as only covering 10 of the 62 radionuclides in its measurement, not measuring the long-term reliability of the filtration process and failing to disclose the difference in concentrations before and after the ALPS treatment. With the lack of transparency in TEPCO’s numbers and press outlets vocal in their criticism deliberately excluded from tours of the nuclear plant, safety is far from guaranteed in this process.

The Expert Panel of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, an intergovernmental organization with 18 member states, expressed its surprise and dismay at TEPCO’s “seriously deficient” knowledge of the task. The Panel concluded that “only a fraction of the tanks have been sampled,” and the results were “statistically deficient and biased.” For example, TEPCO measured only the “clearest” part of contaminated water from the 30 centimeters (approximately 11.811 inches) mark of tanks, leaving sludges that sank to the bottom not sampled and results highly inaccurate.

Refusing to enhance transparency or accept independent inspections, the Japanese government claims that the treated water will have tritium concentrations falling well below internationally approved levels. In addition, Tokyo believes the water will be completely safe as it becomes further diluted once released into the ocean. Of course, diluted radioactive water will likely be safer than swallowing a jug full of concentrated radionuclides. However, adding large amounts of water to any substance will bring the concentration down below the safety standard.

The dilution argument is undercut by how marine life and bioaccumulation work. Shigeyoshi Otosaka, a marine chemist at the University of Tokyo, states that the “organically bound form of tritium could accumulate in fish and marine organisms,” directly and inevitably affecting human life. This concern brought about extreme panic in neighboring countries. In South Korea, shoppers started hoarding salt and seafood ahead of the wastewater release. Hong Kong, one of the world’s biggest buyers of Japanese fish, also confirmed a seafood ban in certain prefectures if Japan went ahead with its wastewater release.

The main reason behind the Japanese government’s decision is the steep costs of the continued storage of contaminated water. However, that doesn’t mean that there are no other options. Tritium has a half-life of 12 years; instead of immediately releasing the water and waiting for several decades, experts posited that the water should be stored for 100 more years or so and dispatched once tritium levels sufficiently drop. Experts also state that another option would be mixing the treated water with cement and stand and converting it into a solid form, which can be reused later on to make seawalls. However, this method requires much more land area.

With fierce protests coming even from local Japanese fisheries and scores of neighboring countries, Japan should stop displaying such cheap, poor and outright selfish behavior on the international stage. Science and facts, not Japan, should determine whether or not it is safe to release contaminated water into our oceans. Millions of East Asians fear for their lives and livelihoods as Tokyo makes one of its most questionable decisions in recent memory, second only to its failure to achieve hegemony with Nazi Germany in World War II. If the water is indeed safe for drinking and swimming as the Japanese government claims, then they might as well use it within their own country rather than dumping it into the ocean.

From Seoul, South Korea, So Jin Jung is an Opinion Columnist with a passion for politics and journalism. She can be reached at sojinj@umich.edu.