Every weekend when I go out — whether to tailgates, bars or house parties — a quick survey around the space always reveals a certain gender disparity. The average man in any of these contexts looks like they’ve spent maybe five minutes getting ready, wearing something they could easily wear to class — think a baggy T-shirt and a pair of jeans, track pants or shorts, depending on what the weather allows. On the other hand, the average woman in these spaces, myself almost always included, is not in attire that would be professor-approved. Our final looks are a product of hours spent doing our hair and makeup, and methodically choosing between different flattering outfits, looking for the one that will leave us feeling the perfect balance of pretty, sexy and secure.

This difference in effort and display, however, is never more evident than in the final weekend of October, when the University of Michigan campus erupts with Halloween parties, festivities and, most importantly, costumes. As one walks to their destination, they will inevitably come across a variety of women freezing in the biting cold the precipice of November guarantees, donned in expensive, lingerie-esque costumes. One will also encounter swaths of men in lazy, haphazard and unsexy costumes, made with what’s lying around the house.

These are, of course, massive generalizations. There are plenty of women who forego sexy costumes for more gory or wholesome alternatives, and there are men who put time and effort into their costumes and some who even choose to make theirs sexual. But beyond individual choice, there is an undeniable expectation on women — that men are not subjected to — that Halloween should be a sexy holiday.

As a woman, dressing sexily for Halloween can be a positive experience. Wearing something sexy or revealing can be conducive to confidence, and there’s a certain fun in wearing something that would typically be frowned upon in other social contexts. Where the waters around costume culture begin to muddle, though, is in our particular framing around the practice.

There’s nothing wrong with liking the way a sexy costume makes you feel. It’s been socially prescribed to women that one’s sexual desirability is directly correlated to their value in its entirety. So, it makes a lot of sense that on a holiday that champions women dressing sexually, many women feel empowered. But are sexy Halloween costumes really empowering? Or is that sense of empowerment far more tied to validation and patriarchy than one might think?

It hasn’t always been the norm to dress provocatively on Halloween. People have been dressing up for Halloween since the 19th century, with original costumes typically being of the creepy variety, such as bats and ghosts. In the 20th century, costumes were more varied, the holiday less ghoulish, but costumes were still relatively tame.

Halloween costumes saw the greatest shift during and immediately following the sexual revolution. An era spanning the 1960s and 1970s, this revolution called for a reframing of sexual attitudes in the U.S., which then conceptualized sex for women as something that should only happen in the context of marriage for reproduction. It normalized more casual sexual attitudes and resisted the shame and judgment women faced for being sexually active and partaking in casual sex.

At the same time, the Queer community, particularly Black transgender people, spearheaded the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, a space for people to feel truly free in their expressions of self and be as outrageous as they desired in their costumes. This was particularly necessary for the trans community, as at the time of the parade’s conception, draconian laws targeted people dressing as the opposite sex.

These parades inspired general outrageousness and encouraged people to see Halloween costumes as an outlet for liberation and resistance. For women at the time — whose ability to exist as sexual beings was constantly being denied and stifled — dressing in sexy, provocative costumes was a bold rejection of a culture attempting to box them in.

In the 1970s, wearing sexy, daring Halloween costumes was an act of rebellion against what patriarchy prescribed. The same cannot be said now. The pendulum of sexual expectations has swung, and while women can definitely still be shamed for their sexual prowess, being overtly sexy has become the norm. In the context of Halloween, it’s how it’s marketed. Adult Halloween costumes are a massive industry, grossing $1.7 billion last year, and many of the costumes targeted toward women are hyper-sexual. There are sexy versions of quite literally everything, from the characters you watched as a child, to religious figures and prisoners.

As a sheer result of existing as women, we are constantly being sexualized. The results of this are realized on campus every day, and there’s no reason the disparities in sexualization evident every weekend in Rick’s American Cafe, Scorekeepers or any frat basement should be replicated on Halloween tenfold.

In actuality, this isn’t so simple. Because the pressures and expectations to dress sexually are very real, so are the consequences of opting out. It would be one thing if all the women on this campus collectively decided to forego sexual costumes, but it’s hard on an individual level to voluntarily make yourself an outlier. This is particularly true when it means relinquishing the validation and confidence your peers will receive that’s entangled in dressing sexily.

So even if the costumes don’t immediately change, our understanding of them at the very least should. Halloween, even if for now it’s just aspirationally, should be a day where we can rid ourselves of the sexual expectations we are constantly beholden to, and get in touch with a more gleeful, ghoulish side of ourselves.

Lila Dominus is an Opinion Columnist hailing from New York City. She writes about digital culture and gender, and can be reached at ldominus@umich.edu.