When I became an opinion columnist in the fall of 2021, I did so with the intention of writing this column one day. Today is that day. Why now, you might ask? There are two reasons. Not only do I finally feel confident enough to tackle this issue head-on, but I also believe that I have, after much deliberation, settled on my stance on the topic. So this is me, a 21 year old from Mumbai, India telling you why I, and so many people like me, change our accents when we talk.

The Indian accent really is a thing of beauty. Not considered as suave as its European counterparts or as sophisticated as the accents heard in the United States, up in the British Isles or even Australia, it has long presented an interesting conundrum for Indians overseas. Should they change their accent when they speak with people from the aforementioned countries? Indeed, there is a tendency for not just Indians, but for several English speakers from countries where English isn’t the first language, to mask their original accent with one that is more reflective of the country they are in.

I do not intend to explore why this phenomenon exists. Write it off as not wanting to feel like an outsider in a new environment, not wanting to be misunderstood or any of the other reasons experts have cited over the years; it is simply something that happens very often. What I find more interesting, however, is how this action is perceived, which is often with judgment — namely, judgment from other Indians. In fact, I believe the majority of the problem doesn’t have much to do with non-Indians at all and instead has to do with Indians’ own flawed way of thinking. Let me explain.

Seeing an Indian ridicule another for faking an accent is not an uncommon occurrence. I too have done so on many occasions, despite shamelessly altering my accent as and when I please. I say “shamelessly,” because I initially was of the opinion that adopting a pseudo-accent is embarrassing — the mark of a two-faced individual. While that might be a part of the reason why so many sneer at the sound of a phony accent, I believe there is more to it than just that. Simply put, it is a slap in the face.

The Indian accent, as I previously mentioned, is not cool. This label was not given by people outside of India, but by Indians themselves. Considered an after-effect to colonialism, there is an inherent sense of inferiority present in Indian society. From skin color to, indeed, one’s accent, colonialism has ingrained a belief in Indians that the West is best. Seeing someone abandon the way they, and in turn you, have always spoken is a reminder that being an Indian, especially in this part of the world, is not something we consider impressive. When one abandons their Indian accent in certain settings — particularly professional ones — and not others, it reinforces feelings of inferiority and difference, thus destroying our pride.

Is it hypocritical? Yes, because the ones sniggering will often turn around and do the same. After all, it is a means of survival — they believe they need to conform. Thus, year after year, generation after generation, the hypocrisy lingers on. That is the task we have at hand — to convince a country of 1.4 billion that changing their accent is something they don’t need to do. And the change needs to start with mass media, because they are the ones who can show the world what real Indians sound and look like. No longer can we have characters that are meant to have grown up in India but sound nothing like any Indian that’s ever lived — think Apu from “The Simpsons” or Rajesh Koothrappali from “The Big Bang Theory.”

The day mass media and pop culture embrace the real Indian accent is the day Indians will be confident enough to not alter the way they speak. The day Americans are given the opportunity to more regularly hear the Indian accent in its pure form might be the day the world, and Indians themselves, begin to focus on what the Indians are saying, rather than how they are saying it. And let me be clear, although the change must start with mass media, it ends with us.

It took me a while, but I realized that the more I walk and talk and act like my true self, the less I am contributing to the problem. So, start today. Talk the way you always have, and don’t let the person standing in front of you or the country whose borders you are within dictate your behavior. I can proudly say that I am in the process of ditching the alter ego I have developed during my time in Ann Arbor. It is difficult, and it is a journey I have only just begun, but it is wonderfully refreshing. And the day you make the transition from “I change my accent when I talk,” to “I used to change my accent,” you will find that it is also extraordinarily fulfilling.

Rushabh Shah is an Opinion columnist from Mumbai, India who writes about storytelling, society and community. If you appreciate his ability to sneak a sports reference into every piece he writes, you can reach out to him at rushabhk@umich.edu.