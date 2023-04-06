Winterfest 2023 was as successful for the University of Michigan’s fraternities and sororities as it has ever been. Fraternity & Sorority Life organizations raised $212,010 this year: a significant amount of money. If you are in — or if you follow any people in — FSL organizations, they are often posting philanthropic fundraising events on their Instagram pages.

On the one hand, there is absolutely nothing wrong with college students being kind to disadvantaged people, or using a portion of their money to help others. If anything, our capacity for altruism might be one of the greatest things about humanity. Whether it’s good to be altruistic or not is not up for debate, and FSL fundraisers are not necessarily a net negative. Instead, my concern lies with the availability of alternatives and how much more good could be achieved with the same limited amount of money.

From the donor’s point of view, it probably feels equally good to donate $10 to a charity of any kind, whether you do it by rounding up your fast food orders, giving to an unhoused person or donating to FSL events. The impact of your donation, however, could be vastly different in certain cases. For example, it costs $100 on average to stave off blindness or low vision due to trachoma for one year to 30 years. Alternatively, it costs $50,000 to train a guide dog in a high-income country.

It is difficult to compare the impact of charities that aim to tackle different issues, but it is clearly more impactful to save someone from death than anything.

This raises a question: Why do you donate? Is it to experience a positive feeling of benevolence as you fulfill a supererogatory act? Or do you do it out of a desire to help those who need it? For most people, it’s a mix of the two. Yet there is no real way to prove the most important aspect of philanthropy: The effectiveness of your donation.

One prominent example of bad philanthropy is Chick-fil-A, a company that used to donate to anti-LGBTQ+ “charities.” If you believe in the equal rights of LGBTQ+ folks, donating to such “charities” is counterproductive and harmful — the opposite of what people who donate to charity are trying to achieve. Of course, FSL charities are not like Chick-fil-A. Winterfest raised funds for three organizations: the Autism Alliance of Michigan, the Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan and Fisher House Michigan. These charities are doing net positive things — we can imagine the possibility of a better world if these organizations were to get more funding. However, in terms of expected value per dollar, they are far from doing the most good possible with a given budget.

Precise data regarding the use of funds by the Autism Alliance of Michigan could not be found, but autism is very expensive to manage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average medical expenditures of a child with autism spectrum disorder exceed those without the condition by $4,110 to $6,200 per year. In addition to these medical costs, intensive behavioral interventions for children with autism spectrum disorder cost typically between $40,000 to $60,000 per child per year.

In comparison, other charities, such as the Against Malaria Foundation, can save a life for $3,337 (in 2015), according to GiveWell, an independent charity evaluator. In this scenario, the opportunity cost of providing one year of treatments for a child with autism spectrum disorder is multiple lives. While it is challenging to compare Malaria and autism as distinct conditions, considering the overall suffering caused by a Malaria-related death is probably more significant than living with autism. Furthermore, it is important to note that saving one life from Malaria entails aiding numerous others with less severe Malaria cases. Of course, in a perfect world, we shouldn’t have to make a choice between the two. In reality, with limited altruistic funds, the sharp contrast of impacts makes this charity relatively ineffective.

Another charity chosen by FSL, the Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan, spent $1.16 million in 2020. While this organization did not publish the number of people they have helped, they claimed “Over 1200 calls were responded to … answering questions and connecting people with resources,” in addition to publishing other metrics. While it is difficult to quantify the Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan’s efficiency, it would be tough to argue that their impact could compare to saving more than 350 lives if their money went to more effective charities.

Fisher House Michigan, the third charity chosen by Winterfest, published their impact numbers but did not publish their annual budget, so its efficiency cannot be estimated.

Why do these numbers matter? In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Bill Chen, a first-year student at the University of Oxford, said he recently helped raise nearly $21,000 for the Against Malaria Foundation as a part of Raise — an Oxford-based student group aiming to celebrate effective giving.

Chen explained that although charity and altruism are embedded in American culture, the lack of a feedback mechanism creates little incentive to maximize impact.

“We face essentially the basic economic problem — limited altruistic funds but too many problems in the world,” Chen said. “Surely, we want to use our limited funds most efficiently.”

There is a massive gap in potential impact for the same amount of money donated. As previously mentioned, $100 on average can prevent one person from going blind from trachoma, while it would take $50,000 to train a guide dog in a high-income country. This means that by simply switching organizations, donating $1 arguably has more expected impact than $500 between these two aforementioned charities.

Chen pointed out that most charities do not conduct in-depth analyses of their expected impact due to low demand from donors. There is often no indication that these charities prioritize maximizing efficiency. Focusing on local, visible issues may limit their overall efficiency, making it more sensible to donate to alternatives that can create significantly more impact with the same amount of money.

The majority of people significantly underestimate the difference in effectiveness between charities. The chosen American donors in a survey guessed that the most effective charities working on global poverty are only about 1.5 times more effective than the average ones. However, experts estimate that the most effective charities are 100 times more effective.

In an interview with The Daily, Benjamin Gordon, an LSA sophomore and the president of the Sigma Nu fraternity, which hosted Winterfest 2023, explained that the process of choosing Winterfest charities involved three parties, namely Sigma Nu, the Interfraternity Council and the Panhellenic Association.

“Many factors are included in the annual decision, including effectiveness,” Gordon said.

Should donors prioritize giving to their immediate communities over those farther away? Chen acknowledges that social connections and cultural ties are essential factors that make people care more about their local communities. However, Chen said there is an emphasis on the opportunity cost involved in such decisions.

Local charities often lack the evaluation capacities of larger ones, making their effectiveness even more uncertain. Chen said he questions if a person from one’s own community is worth 100 times more than someone from another part of the country or the world, with the average charity being only about 1% as effective as the most effective charities. While the psychological desire to donate locally stems from evolutionary traits, Chen said he suggests considering the opportunity cost and the alternative impacts one could make. It might be worthwhile to shift at least a portion — say, 50% — of donations to more effective causes, enabling a more significant impact without any personal loss.

It’s also interesting to think a bit more in the abstract. It is somewhat arbitrary where we decide to draw the boundaries of what we mean by ‘our community’; there is no obvious place to draw the line. In the book The Expanding Circle, philosopher Peter Singer showcased how the more developed our civilizations are, the wider our so-called moral circles of those we see ourselves as holding a special moral interest with: “The circle of altruism has broadened from the family and tribe to the nation and race, and we are beginning to recognize that our obligations extend to all human beings. The process should not stop there.”

What could FSL organizations do to make their philanthropy better? They should look for ways to choose more efficient charities. Unfortunately, the national chapter sometimes interferes with individual chapters’ philanthropic choices, so chapters may have limited autonomy. FSL organizations should utilize independent charity evaluators, such as CharityWatch and GiveWell, to make charity decisions if they have autonomy. For example, Sigma Nu has full autonomy on this matter, according to Gordon. If not, U-M chapters should petition their national chapters to choose efficient charity plans.

For people who want their donations to have the maximum possible impact in making the world a better place, please refrain from donating money to FSL charities and all other charities that do not seek to maximize their impact until they make improvements. The choice is in our hands. When their campaigns ignite the altruism in your heart, direct it to the places that can help people the most.

