Having just surpassed its one-year anniversary, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of de-escalation. A conflict which first began in 2014 with the silent annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation and an eight-year skirmish in the Donbas region has since escalated into a war, which has caused irreparable damage to both Ukraine and Russia and sent shocks throughout the global economy.

As a result of significant Western support, particularly from the United States, Ukraine managed to hold steady against early Russian advances and was even able to reclaim significant swaths of territory in a counteroffensive last fall. A mostly unsuccessful Russian winter campaign, centered around the strategically unimportant yet symbolically significant city of Bakhmut, just ended in late March, and now Ukraine is, by all accounts, readying for another counteroffensive this spring.

Now more than ever, it seems the war will continue unabated until either side is exhausted, as neither Ukraine nor Russia are matching their respective demands at the bargaining table. Notwithstanding, to allow a war that has led to thousands of casualties, caused billions of dollars in damages and become a showcase for modern war crimes to continue without Ukraine and Russia’s allies strongly pushing towards a diplomatic solution would be a catastrophic mistake.

Surprisingly, the recent, markedly friendly visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, with Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed the Chinese president may be an unlikely ray of hope for the Western world in motivating Putin to come to reason. Russia’s most powerful ally, China, which recently brokered a historic truce between Iran and Saudi Arabia, issued a 51-point joint statement which strongly denounced nuclear war and demonstrated support for all efforts of a restoration of peace in Ukraine.

Keen to raise its international diplomatic position, this move by China is a strategic blow to Russia. It provides another way in which Xi can broaden his base of political allies by appealing to an increasingly unified EU and NATO to rely less on pre-war partnerships with Russia and the United States. By encouraging Russia to enter talks with Ukraine, China would be successful in something the United States has failed to achieve time and time again: diplomacy.

The denunciation of nuclear war seems to be a direct rebuke of Putin’s recent move to station nuclear weapons in allied Belarus, a decision that has shifted his nuclear ordnance into a position more capable of attacking Ukraine and NATO.

Despite its pacifist nature, appealing to Putin’s threats and motivating Ukraine to come to the bargaining table would place Ukraine in a highly precarious position. In the worst case scenario, by cutting off vital military aid to Ukraine, which has sustained outgunned and undermanned forces throughout the conflict, Russia would take the opportunity to bear down on Ukraine in a brutal war of attrition and annex the nation entirely. Conversely, as the aggressor, it is Russia’s responsibility to recognize the futility of their war and return home. An upcoming spring counteroffensive may be precisely what motivates Russia to take such a decisive step.

With its forces of advanced weaponry depleted, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin believes Ukraine has a “very good chance” of success. Regardless, such optimism should not deter the U.S. and its allies from seeking an alternative solution in the form of diplomacy; an initiative which, as Ukraine’s biggest supporter, the United States must spearhead.

The diplomatic position of Russia makes this especially difficult. As the most significant armed conflict on European soil since World War II, the broader effect of the war in Ukraine on the European continent is undeniable and has isolated Russia from what was already a reluctant partnership with the EU. This partnership has almost entirely dissolved and has effectively pitted Russia against the Western world with little chance of turning back.

This is partially why it has been so difficult to bring Putin to reason, even as sanctions have regularly poured in since his annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. While this in no way vindicates Putin’s actions, some argue that continuous NATO expansion since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, particularly the proposed additions of Ukraine and Georgia, pushed him over the edge. When a rival power repeatedly brings its allied territory and military forces closer and closer to your borders, how can that not be seen as provocative?

Nonetheless, Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a catastrophic departure from any form of acceptable political response, and no resolution to this conflict will ever absolve him of this injustice. Simultaneously, the war in Ukraine should serve as the United States’ ultimate lesson to behoove and respect Russian interests slightly more than they did in the times of the Soviet Union and to treat future Russian national leaders with a slightly higher degree of respect. Now represents an opportunity for the United States to rectify its missteps and rekindle transoceanic ties as both Ukraine’s biggest ally and Russia and China’s biggest rival. In assisting China to a triumphant return to the international diplomatic stage and jointly representing the world’s interests in stopping this needless conflict, the U.S. and China may be able to momentarily supersede their differences for the greater good of humanity.

Max Schenke is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at maxsch@umich.edu.