In the past few months, the United States has experienced an unprecedented economic recovery. Inflation, which once measured as high as 9.1%, has since fallen to 3.7%, but without the dramatic increase in unemployment predicted by many prominent economists. Months ago, predictions of a deep recession seemed ubiquitous in popular economic discourse. Consumer sentiment about the state of the economy has increased steadily since June, despite remaining relatively low compared to the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this good news for workers, consumers and policymakers alike, evidence is mounting that President Joe Biden — the individual responsible for this dramatic reversal of fortune — is not receiving the credit he deserves.

Before analyzing the disconnect between commendation and popular sentiment, we must first consider how the economy managed to recover so drastically without the expected surge in unemployment. Traditional economic doctrine supports the notion of a linear Phillips curve, the idea that the relationship between unemployment and inflation remains relatively rigid, and that steep disinflation requires an equally substantial increase in unemployment.

Recently, however, some economists have adopted the concept of a nonlinear Phillips curve, implying that the relationship between unemployment and inflation is flexible based on conditions in the labor market. When jobs are scarce and workers abundant, inflation and unemployment don’t seem to have much effect on one another. But when the job market is tight (as it has been recently), a minor increase in unemployment can engineer an immense downturn in inflation. Recently, inflation has come down substantially, but the strength of the job market has prevented massive unemployment, potentially even averting a recession. One culprit for such robust job growth is Biden’s expansive industrial policies.

One of Biden’s keystone pieces of legislation has been the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $550 billion investment in transportation and water infrastructure, shipping, warehousing, construction and manufacturing. As the investments from this bill have passed to firms, these sectors have experienced a substantial boom in both production and labor, which led to Morgan Stanley upgrading its forecast for U.S. Gross Domestic Product growth.

The Inflation Reduction Act has also spurred job growth and investment in green energy. Although it is too early to assess the full impact of Biden’s climate law, the Department of the Treasury has estimated that overall research and development spending has increased during the post-COVID-19 recovery thanks to the IRA, with the World Economic Forum citing the creation of more than 100,000 new jobs in renewable energy.

With 13 months until the 2024 presidential election, the Biden administration has attempted to inform the electorate of its economic achievements. The president has made “Bidenomics” the subject of recent speeches in Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and South Carolina — touting job growth as the economic hallmark of his presidency. Biden placed specific emphasis on manufacturing jobs, mentioning over 14,000 created in South Carolina alone. With such a consistency of message across multiple events, it’s clear the president is dedicating a significant segment of his reelection campaign to his economic success as a means of garnering more support. Voters, however, do not seem to be getting the message.

Voters seem to understand that the economy is getting better, but not that this improvement is Biden’s doing. According to recent polling conducted by The Wall Street Journal, voters are beginning to acknowledge the economy’s improvement, but don’t seem to hold Biden responsible. Consumer sentiment regarding the economy’s health has improved among all political affiliations, but roughly 60% of voters still disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, with a particular emphasis on inflation.

Interviewed voters seem to blame Biden for the inflationary surge following the COVID-19 stimulus package while failing to give Biden credit for the job growth that followed. Political division is likely one reason for this disconnect, as registered Republicans and fiscal conservatives are less likely to give Biden credit for much of anything, much less a rebounding economy.

The Pew Research Center notes that in 2020, upon the election of Joe Biden, Republican positive views on the state of the economy dropped sharply, indicating that the new president’s political party has much to do with the opposing party’s perception of the economy. While the proportion of Democrats and Independents who view the economy in good or excellent condition has increased by 17 and 13 percentage points, respectively, since December, the number of Republicans who feel the same has remained stagnant.

Conservative political messaging has also played a strong role, convincing voters that economic conditions are far worse than they actually are. The first Republican primary debate featured constant attacks on the president’s economic policies. Former President Donald Trump recently referred to Bidenomics as a “burning records” and an “economic catastrophe,” erroneously claiming that any positive statistics regarding the Biden economy are the result of Trump-era policies. When notable Republican candidates and commentators disparage the current state of the economy, often by selecting misleading statistics that support their predetermined goals, voters will be hard pressed to overcome the narrative being presented to them.

The 2024 presidential election will be one of the most consequential in our nation’s history for the future of economic policy. Assuming Biden and Trump will be facing off once more (as nearly all reputable polling seems to indicate), this next election will be a fateful clash of two diametric economic visions. A vote for Trump would be for a tax– and regulation-cuts, tariff-imposing, former president with a slew of legal problems.

Voters will have another choice, however, in placing their faith in Biden’s impressive economic record. Investments in transportation infrastructure, manufacturing and clean energy have created remarkable job growth, likely staving off the recession that seemed inevitable a few months ago. Yes, inflation inflicted some harm on the economy, but the likelihood that massive government stimulus will be required in the near future to prevent tragic economic downturn is relatively low. Ultimately, voters should judge candidates based on their visions for the future, and the outcomes those visions are likely to create.

Lucas Feller is an Opinion Columnist from Glencoe, Illinois. He writes about domestic and international politics and economics, as well as matters of constitutional law. He can be reached at lucasfel@umich.edu.