The birth of the multiverse began with a theoretical cat in a steel box. While the original 1935 thought experiment was designed to highlight the absurdity of a then prevailing theory in quantum physics, it has since become a popular way to illustrate the Many-Worlds interpretation of the principle of superposition. This principle essentially dictates that multiple outcomes to a given scenario can occur at any given moment, and the resolution of such moments doesn’t mean that the other possibilities cease to exist, but that they continue as reality in other parallel universes.

Since its inception in 1957, the idea that there might be an infinite number of universes uniquely distinct from our own has fascinated physicists and non-physicists alike. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and movies such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as well as “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” and its sequel have reignited this fascination for another generation. Such films have brought the sheer imaginative possibilities of this theory into the modern mainstream and allowed us to “marvel” at the chance that such a theory may in fact be true. Meanwhile, billionaire business magnates reignite The Space Race and imagine increasingly lofty scenarios in which humanity leaves Earth behind and becomes a spacefaring civilization. While theorizing about the multiverse is relatively harmless, pouring billions of dollars into endeavors in outer space in the midst of a climate crisis is absolutely not. This sort of abstract fixation on space travel distracts us from what we must set as a priority: combating climate change. Like our very own Schrödinger’s cat, we exist at a crossroads. Do we accept the worst-case scenario in which our inaction to combat a climate catastrophe leads to our demise, or, do we instead shift our commitment to saving this planet so that we may once again look toward the stars.

The consequences of catastrophic climate change cannot be underestimated. Natural disasters have increased dramatically in both frequency and severity over the past 40 years, leading to devastating economic consequences for millions of Americans who no longer have access to disaster relief related insurance. This increased frequency of disasters also greatly affects crop yields, especially in nations that lack the infrastructure to effectively counter heavy flooding or extreme dryness. This has dramatic consequences for the affected areas, as damaged crops greatly impact the livelihood of farmers and can also lead to food insecurity. In many African countries, it was shown that climate change related natural disasters greatly impacted yields and led to an increase in urban poverty and armed conflicts. Last week was the hottest week in recorded history, with heat waves occurring across multiple continents. This can be drawn to high atmospheric temperatures, but especially to unprecedentedly high ocean temperatures.

Similar trends can be seen with rising sea levels. They are rising higher faster, and we could see sea level rise of up to 6.5 feet by 2100. For many island dwellers, their landmass is doomed to be underwater within the next century. And for millions more living on coastlines, their livelihoods have already come under threat. By 2050, $106 billion worth of housing in the U.S. will be below sea level. The coast also represents a vital habitat to both human infrastructure and life as a whole, and its increasing bombardment by floods and other natural disasters threatens the existence of these essential regions.

At the same time, global mean carbon dioxide levels have steadily risen over the last several decades, showing no signs of decreasing in pace. A major factor in this is a lack of decisive, worldwide political action to cut down on our reliance on fossil fuels. While the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming necessitates that CO2 levels must peak in 2025 and decline by 43% by 2050. In accordance with these goals, each nation within the agreement must submit increasingly ambitious climate action plans every five years in order to stay below the 1.5° Celsius warming limit. Across the board, nations are not moving fast enough to meet these targets, and nations such as India and China — along with the U.S. — have continued to invest massively in coal power to meet post-pandemic electricity demands. Altogether, a situation arises in which global emissions of greenhouse gasses continue to worsen.

While Branson, Musk and Bezos pour billions into space tourism initiatives for the elite, it is the economically and socially underprivileged who suffer most greatly from climate change. This extends beyond just the individual level. Economically poor nations are most vulnerable and ill-equipped to respond to climate crises, and have therefore been hit hardest by rising temperatures, sea levels and frequency of extreme weather events. A tragic irony exists in the fact that those least likely to be able to escape climate armageddon are simultaneously also those who stand to benefit the least from space exploration initiatives. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has proposed that a one-way future flight to Mars would cost anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000, something he believes “almost anyone” would be able to afford. Similarly, a 75-minute suborbital ride on one of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity rockets would cost you $450,000. The estimated cost for a 2035 mission to Mars would total $230 billion, which is greater than the GDP of dozens of less wealthy nations.

Such otherworldy costs only further highlight the importance of shifting such resources towards the preservation of our planet rather than the misplaced endeavors of a select few. Imagine if these billions were invested into renewable energy sources and other sustainable living technologies. In Africa, the world’s most vulnerable continent to climate change, investment in climate change-resistant technology to meet their Paris Agreement mandated Nationally Determined Contribution will require an estimated $222 billion. The cost of a single Mars mission would ensure the continued adaptability of the world’s most vulnerable continent. With less than 10% of the United States GDP, we could usher in a new era of sustainable development for an entire continent of 1.4 billion people, with $8 billion to spare. This makes it even more concerning that despite their efforts, these African nations have been failed by more developed nations, who don’t keep their promise of granting $100 billion per year to help support existing holes in infrastructure and disaster relief. This negligence further endangers our planet and its people, and empowers the ticking time bomb that is climate change.

While such numbers are equally enormous, it is precisely these exorbitant resources that are necessary to ensure our whole species’ survival, not just the survival of a lucky few who can afford a ticket to the stars. Rather than pushing up to 300 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere with a single launch, those same billions in private funding which are currently directed towards the heavens could instead be funneled directly into saving our planet. This change must be made as soon as possible to thwart a potentially irreversible climate catastrophe, with deadly consequences at a scale not seen by our species since the Black Plague.

The earth is at a superposition, a tipping point that may decide the fate of our species. If we fully commit to combating climate change, there may still be a world in which we can thrive 100 years from now. If not, we could face catastrophic loss of life in the same time span, while the world’s billionaires rocket to an uncertain future in the stars. The Many-Worlds theory tells us that another humanity may still be thriving in a different universe, but unless action is taken soon, and at a worldwide scale, it certainly won’t be our humanity.

Maximilian Schenke is an Opinion Columnist who is passionate about international politics and how they affect us locally, but often writes about national politics as well. He loves receiving criticism or otherwise at maxsch@umich.edu.