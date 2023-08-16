Before you start reading, beware of both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” spoilers.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” were set to be the biggest movies of the year before they even hit theaters. After an inconsistent start to the year, the same-day release of “Barbenheimer” on July 21 made history. Their combined $1.8 billion success comes after three years of cinematic purgatory as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many films were released in theaters and streaming platforms simultaneously, which did little to curb the cataclysmic drop in box office performance compared to pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, in the wake of a historic calamity, millions of people worldwide flocked to theaters to see an infamous physicist cope with the triumph and tragedy of his era-defining invention, and the world’s most popular doll be driven to confront and finally welcome the onset of her humanity.

Two initially opposing films have become interwoven into a cultural phenomenon that has the potential to change how we ourselves view and respond to change that affects us both as individuals and as a society. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are two very different sides of the same thematic coin, and are reflections of how we as a collective conscience cope with the calamities of our modern day. Rather than being a vehicle of escapism, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” as a unit illustrate the consequences of either accepting or denying change, what it means to suffer while conforming to society’s expectations and both how and how not to respond to the many trials and tribulations life throws at us. The combination of these themes make “Barbenheimer” a potent vehicle for social commentary that has broad implications for modern society, specifically regarding technological innovation and its impacts.

As far as the coin is concerned, “Oppenheimer” is certainly the blackened, oxidized and grimy side of the coin. “Oppenheimer” paints the picture of a man who becomes overwhelmed in despair over his actions and the many years he takes to make peace with himself. The naive world of theoretical physics and hypothetical daydreams becomes inescapably intertwined with the cold, hard reality of winning a world war. At its center is J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy, “Peaky Blinders”). The optimism and carefree nature of his young adult life is turned to ash just as quickly as the two cities he is indirectly responsible for leveling. Throughout the film, we see how little and large atomic explosions tear at the fabric of his mental health and life, until he is finally broken in the flash of an enormous mushroom cloud. Surrounded by jubilation, all Oppenheimer can see in his mind’s eye is the searing light and instantaneous devastation of the explosion. In the years after the war’s end, he is more undead than alive, a shell of himself who doesn’t resist the condemnation and the degradation of the very government that entrusted him the leadership of the Manhattan Project.

While director Christopher Nolan makes no mistake in illustrating the categorical deconstruction of a human being, he no less falters in allowing the audience to see the hope in the despair. A chronicle of a man who lived in an era dominated by war and who played a major role in defining the 20th century is no less pertinent in the 21st. In a present world which seems dominated by atomic bombs of bad news, “Oppenheimer” teaches us that letting go of hope only leads to more despair, and that one must find peace with what led to this depression in order to return to happiness. In the same vein, the advent of new technology can never be solely positive or negative. While the atomic bomb had an incredibly negative impact, its underlying technology spurred on major scientific developments in several important fields vital to our understanding of life itself.

Conversely, Barbieland’s side of the coin is unnaturally pristine and, quite literally, plastic. As shown in the film’s marketing, this line rings true: “If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you … If you love Barbie, this movie is for you.” “Barbie” offered a superficial view into the identity crisis of its titular character. Nonetheless, “Barbie” was a pertinent, visually-striking commentary on the Barbieland-esque world of social media, traditional gender roles and body standards. Director Greta Gerwig’s usual feminist commentary permeates the movie, with the Barbie-dominated utopia providing a stark contrast to the male-dominated “Real World,” as depicted in the movie. While both worlds incorporate an element of fantasy, Gerwig uses this dichotomy to highlight the inherent disparities in a system which values one gender over another, regardless of which gender is on top. This all undercuts Barbie (Margot Robbie, “Babylon”) grappling with her new, increasingly human and constantly less perfect identity. After numerous setbacks and pitfalls, Barbie finally comes to terms with the fact that her imperfections are worth cherishing, and that they are what make her truly unique and human.

Although it is sometimes difficult to see through the movie’s glossy pink exterior, just like “Oppenheimer,” The overall message conveyed by “Barbie” is one that is extremely important, one that tells women and girls of the need to value their own identities, given the state of today’s cultural landscape. Our generation’s very own atomic bomb, the internet, has revolutionized how we as a generation interact with our world. First conceived for military purposes in the 1960s, computational developments over the next several decades laid the foundation for its now near unfathomable expanses and fundamental importance to modern society. Key to the internet’s cultural relevance is social media. For roughly 70% of Americans, social media sites have become a regular part of their daily routine, despite the majority maintaining that social media has a negative impact on society. This sentiment is by no means untrue, especially when it comes to young people. Connected to the meteoric rise of social media over the past decade, the past 15 years have seen steady increases in the onset of suicides among individuals between the ages of 10 and 24. Emergency room visits for self-inflicted injuries among ages 10 to 19 have risen sharply among young women. While not exclusively linked to social media, among primarily young teens, there is a distinct correlation between life satisfaction and social media use.

While “Barbie” is just a film, the personal struggle of an individual such as Barbie, who by social media standards is perfect, is precisely the narrative that is often neglected when browsing social media, or when discussing the real-life Barbie doll herself. In an era in which people, particularly young people, are held to impossibly high standards, it becomes increasingly important to deprecate such unrealistic expectations and place a more positive emphasis on the unique imperfections of individuals, which are precisely what make them human. While “Barbie” itself can by no means solve the youth mental health crisis created by social media, it can at the very least bring greater attention to the issue and motivate a shift in the narrative. Considering its box office success, it’s clearly raising awareness, if nothing else.

Audiences have grown tired of the traditional summer blockbuster. It can be seen with the underwhelming performance of once wildly successful franchises, and with the simultaneous success of films such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” The success of both movies amid an ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike gives Hollywood the perfect opportunity to shift its strategy by bringing innovation back into the fold. Filmgoers are hungry for something that will challenge their expectations and perhaps even motivate them to become passionate about an issue they otherwise wouldn’t have recognized. The power of “Barbenheimer” is fleeting, yet the message it carries and the cultural phenomenon it represents will ensure it remains a staple in cinematic history. For the industry itself, stories that push the envelope of what can be expected from a moviegoing experience and leave audiences with something to reflect on after it’s over are now the zeitgeist.

