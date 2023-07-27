Do you have a water filter in your home? Not to scare you, but it might be worth investing in one or at least getting your water tested for a certain class of chemical that you might have heard about: PFAS.

Short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS are cropping up almost everywhere, both in the environment and in the news. The category of PFAS includes thousands of chemicals first used in the 1940s and now found in countless industries and products, such as moisturizing cosmetics, nonstick cookware, durable food packaging and waterproof clothing. When washed out of clothing or leached from landfills, these forever chemicals can linger in water and living organisms without breaking down. Their accumulation in humans and other animals is linked to an increased risk of cancer, immune damage and birth complications.

In a recent survey of drinking water, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated that almost half of all drinking water sources nationwide are contaminated with at least one potentially-carcinogenic forever chemical. In response to this finding, the EPA proposed stricter upper limits on the presence of PFAS in water sources, which would all but prohibit the biggest corporations from using the substances in the first place.

Many companies, like McDonald’s, Burger King and Nathan’s Famous, are phasing out PFAS in their consumer products. Meanwhile, some large corporations are already preparing to pay up in and out of court for their role in pumping PFAS into the environment. The multinational conglomerate 3M reached a $10.3 billion settlement in June, and three well-known chemical corporations — DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. — offered to pay for a deal worth $1.18 billion to be finalized later this year. The manufacturing industry has clearly received the message that the incredible efficacy of the chemicals doesn’t warrant their risk to the planet, its creatures or its people.

Unfortunately, a message received is not a true reparation made. The aforementioned billion-dollar deals won’t be paid to people exposed to PFAS, or even those experiencing negative health effects likely caused by the chemicals, but to water providers. Those providers are responsible for keeping their systems clean, and will thus have greater access to crucial testing and treatment. However, whether any remaining money is passed on to affected consumers will be up to the companies issuing the water bills.

The resolutions also don’t conclude the thousands of other open lawsuits filed against contaminators, and many smaller and government-owned systems aren’t included in the agreements. In a final blow, private wells are no exception to the risk of contamination.

These cases are nonetheless promising first steps on the path to scrubbing PFAS, and we should expect more progress as news breaks and legislation is passed. In the meantime, consumers (well, everyone) will have to mitigate their own risk from the most potent sources of contamination. This should raise a red flag: What happens when the onus of a structural problem is placed on individuals?

Of course, self-protection and public awareness are important aspects to consider for any health risk. For example, take the high effectiveness of personal protective equipment and social distancing precautions in preventing COVID-19 infections. While these measures were touted as a solution for many lower-class and disadvantaged people were put at much higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus as they couldn’t — and still cannot — afford to fully isolate, reduce prolonged contact and take care of family needs at the same time. By the same token, many of the people hardest hit by industrial contamination will also be the last to benefit from its end.

A primary personal defense against PFAS is water testing and filtration. Not every individual or household can immediately afford these interventions or successfully install an adequate filter, however. The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s list of certified water testing laboratories offers estimates ranging from $250 to $531. The cost of water filtration has a high variability depending on the type and size of the filter, but can start at around $20 for individual units and spike up to $4,000 for whole-house systems. It should also be noted that authorities recommend both testing water sources and replacing filters regularly — which in turn can create sharp recurring costs. This will only exacerbate the class divide in long-term health outcomes.

Another way to reduce intake of PFAS is to avoid the use of more heavily contaminated products, like non-stick cookware, grease-repellent food packaging, stain-resistant treatments and certain cosmetics. This brand of conscious consumerism isn’t as simple as buying less stuff, however. The recommendation ignores the fact that there aren’t always affordable alternative products available, if any at all. While PFAS are being phased out of fast-food containers, the risk is not out of the question for those who rely on fast food as a regular option. Quality pans and “clean” toiletries also tend to be in higher price brackets, leaving people who can’t afford them at risk of adhering to less stringent health requirements. Just as the value of organic food increases with socioeconomic status, it would seem that wealthier people are more willing and able to shell out for safer consumer products.

Finally, while PFAS appear to be a risk just about everywhere, authorities recommend extra precautions for people near certain sites. According to an online map from Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, PFAS sites are distributed throughout the state but are clustered near lakes, rivers and more populated cities. Especially harrowing is the cluster around the city of Flint, which is still in a water crisis that has now lasted almost a decade. Many citizens do not have the option to relocate to safer areas, or even choose where they want to source their water and food from.

PFAS are far from the only widespread contaminants that we’ve seen or will ever see, and marginalized people tend to already be in harm’s way. Cancer Alley, for example, is a length of the Mississippi River in Louisiana choked by petrochemical plants demonstrably increasing cancer rates for predominantly-Black local residents. The EPA, however, recently concluded its investigation of the zone without publishing findings or enforcing health recommendations.

Moreover, Black, Asian and nonwhite Hispanic and Latino communities tend to have higher rates of exposure to air pollution than white and Indigenous people in the United States. That disparity is compounded by a higher risk of exposure for areas with greater levels of poverty. Despite a decrease in air pollution over time, fine particulate matter generated by fossil fuel combustion is a leading cause of mortality in the country, especially for the aforementioned minority groups.

Researchers and journalists have described this disproportionate danger of ambient ailments as environmental racism. Groups that have been historically barred from living in certain areas, such as Black Americans under discriminatory redlining policies, were forced to live in zones that lacked investment and industry regulation. For many communities, this created a generational cycle of low access to economic opportunity, expensive health hazards and shorter life expectancies. Even with an increase in civil rights legislation and the repeal of many racist policies since the 1960s, the harmful feedback loops had already been set in motion. Slowing them, and increasing equality of outcomes, would never be an easy process.

Like other chemical contaminants and infectious diseases, PFAS likely have negative health effects for everyone, and communities nationwide should actively work to reduce residents’ exposure. But to say they don’t discriminate, as has been said for COVID-19, is a myth. Contamination disparity is a deep structural problem rooted in neglect, willful and otherwise, of particularly poorer, nonwhite communities.

Rulings, recommendations and proposed legislation are essential on the journey towards safer environments and healthier people. Nonetheless, action needs to be structured from the bottom up, targeting the most populous and heavily polluted areas first.

As for the average person, research on local risk and mitigation is vital, even if not all interventions are affordable. Communities need to know if PFAS, or any other contaminant, has been found nearby to assess and address the situation. The most important thing that we can all do is work together. Checking in with neighbors and community groups is a great way to stay as informed and as safe as possible.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.