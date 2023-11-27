Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders.

Curious about your food? Just read the label! In the United States, most packaged foods and chain restaurant menu items need to display their nutrition facts, with exceptions for small-business manufacturers and some unprocessed foods. When you pick up a packaged snack, you should at least be able to see its total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium, total carbohydrate, dietary fiber, total sugars, added sugars, protein and a few key micronutrients. There is also a handy column, “% Daily Value,” that estimates how much of a given nutrient the food provides to an average 2,000 kilocalorie (i.e., calorie in common speech) diet. Whether those values are minimums, maximums or median targets is entirely up to the consumer.

While they offer critical transparency about food contents, nutrition facts should be taken with a grain of salt. A 2013 study found actual median serving sizes of several “energy-dense” snack foods to be 1.2% heavier than reported on their labels. After accounting for the serving size discrepancy, the researchers measured 4.3% more calories in their samples of food than advertised on the items’ labels. To be fair, the labels are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which occasionally updates requirements to reflect scientific consensus about diet needs and consumer habits.

Labels make food a numbers game. Even if you don’t track your calorie intake, the big, bold number on the side of a snack’s packaging probably catches your eye every so often. While it can be useful in certain situations to know roughly how much energy you can expect to gain from half a cup of breakfast cereal (without milk), it’s far too easy for consumers who otherwise needn’t keep a strict daily quota to get swept up into an obsession with counting calories.

According to the FDA, serving sizes are supposed to roughly match a typical amount of a certain food or beverage consumed in one sitting, potentially along with other items of varying nutritional values. The website makes clear that serving sizes are not recommendations of how much to eat or drink, but it still asks the reader to pay attention to the serving size of food to understand how many calories are being consumed at a time.

Aside from calories, however, labels are important for following dietary restrictions, whether health-oriented or self-imposed. For the most part, ingredient lists provide valuable information for religious and ethical diets.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA sophomore Marley Davis spoke about the complicated role labels have played in her relationship with food.

“I think for a while (food labels) were harmful, but it was more of the calories,” Davis said.

Davis told The Daily that, as a vegan, she checks food labels or restaurants’ ingredient lists at least once per day. Depending on where she is, however, she’ll read for different information.

“Usually at a restaurant they’ll only have a few vegan options, so I just eat whatever they have because I’m not picky about it and I don’t want to be a burden,” Davis said. “But at stores, I’ll definitely look and see if it has specific ingredients that I’ve heard are not good. Then I’ll not buy them or look for a different option.”

My own experience reading labels mirrors Davis’. I will easily choose restaurants and packaged foods that advertise their vegan status over more obscure choices, and it’s nice to know about how much sugar is in a treat I might get after class. On the other hand, like Davis, I also had a restrictive relationship with labels and calorie counting in high school. I wouldn’t consider any of my past or present eating habits to fall under a disorder, and I was never diagnosed; today, I’m quite content with my relationship with food. Still, every once in a while, I get the urge to add up how much I’m eating every day, even removed from any tangible fitness goal.

Resources and studies on food labels, especially on serving sizes and calorie counts such as those I have referenced, often pathologize obesity and higher daily caloric intake levels. This is a complex and sticky topic, and a full takedown of medical fatphobia is beyond the scope of this column, but labels nonetheless play a curious role in food choices to this end. According to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, nutrition fact labels appear to reduce consumers’ intake of nutrients like sodium and trans fat (when present). At the same time, a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders found that the presence of menu labels doesn’t significantly exacerbate dangerous habits of anorexia, bulimia or binge eating disorder.

Food labels aren’t perfect, but they are helpful. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to measuring the nutrients and energy found in food, and there shouldn’t be. Outside of injecting nuance into dietary health care, we all need to be careful about how we talk to ourselves and others about what and how much we eat. Don’t fear the label, but please, don’t worship it either.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.