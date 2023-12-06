Once centered around hope and uplifting messages, American politics has been overtaken by an intense pessimism driven by fear and anger. With voters growing increasingly alienated by politicians, the nation has seen growing distrust of institutions and rising populist movements on both the left and right. Though it’s common to dismiss politics as perennially negative, the early 21st century saw far greater unity and optimism than we are experiencing today, even in a moment of immense economic struggle amid the Great Recession and wars in the Middle East.

In 2008, President Barack Obama successfully ran on a message of hope, with his slogan “Yes We Can” galvanizing voters nationwide. Although his Republican opponents in 2008 and 2012 ran on less optimistic platforms, neither Sen. John McCain McCain, R-Ariz. nor Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah embraced fear and animosity in the way that recent candidates have.

Since 2016, however, both parties’ messaging turned negative, channeling Americans’ rage into voter turnout. Former President Donald Trump evoked hatred toward “elites” and the “deep state” during his 2016 campaign, building a strong coalition of Americans who felt left behind and ignored by politicians. In the 2020 election, while President Joe Biden never employed the same populist tactics as Trump, he still ran on the negative message of evicting Trump from the White House rather than attempting to sell his own vision to voters. This directly contrasted his top Democratic primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who ran on the controversial but optimistic vision of giving a voice to the working class rather than just beating Trump.

In the current election cycle, this trend has continued. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. and former Vice President Mike Pence — the two Republican candidates who most directly embraced optimism and President Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” message in their campaigns — both failed to gain traction and dropped out of the GOP primary. On the Democratic side, voters are clearly unenthused at the thought of another Biden campaign, with many voters supporting him only due to his perceived ability to defeat Trump. Biden, who has been a surprisingly effective legislator in office, has still been unable to unite voters around his achievements. Despite the fact that his robust economic policy has improved the financial well being of many Americans, voters can’t help but feel pessimistic about his performance. In fact, he’s become so unpopular that many early polls show Trump, a historically unpopular candidate, leading in the 2024 race against Biden.

Independent of party affiliation, Americans are losing faith in their leaders, and the nation is experiencing dwindling patriotism and institutional trust. Yet, despite its troubles, America remains the world’s foremost economic and military power. With the evident dichotomy between the state of the nation and Americans’ growing pessimism, it may seem that Americans are irrational in their negativity toward politics. However, closely examining the evolution of the American Dream reveals the deeper economic and cultural wounds which have led the country to this state.

Throughout the second half of the 20th century, the American Dream of home ownership, social mobility and active engagement in local communities was not only attainable, but expected for most middle class families. However, with the shift in homeownership affordability, the increasing financial burden of education, the weakening of family units and the growing secularity of the nation, the modern American experience has changed drastically. Though the country remains prosperous relative to other western nations, the majority of Americans now doubt that the next generation will be better off than their parents. Further, with church no longer the center of most Americans’ social life, community structures have degraded and social isolation has become far more common. These challenges have darkened the outlook of citizens and led to a rise in polarization. If the nation’s leaders hope to reverse the trend, it’s crucial that they attack the root economic and cultural factors that have wrecked the American Dream.

From an economic standpoint, one of the primary drivers of pessimism is an increasing class disparity in the United States. While America’s middle class is comparatively rich when juxtaposed with other countries, the increasing divide between the upper and middle classes has taken away a sense of economic progress. Further, with the rising prices of cars, homes and education, many families are struggling to maintain the standard of living they expect.

While programs such as welfare and unemployment are aimed at supporting the bottom end of the income spectrum, there are relatively few economic programs geared toward helping the middle class. Though home ownership and higher education aren’t essential to survival, they remain critical aspects of wealth-building and are crucial to restoring a robust middle class. With primary residences composing a large portion of Americans’ net worth, purchasing a house can have a generational impact on many American families. Yet, with expensive down payments and high mortgage interest rates, home ownership has become unrealistic for many. By introducing tax credits for first time home buyers, the government could take a meaningful step toward helping Americans build long-term wealth without introducing significant financial strain on families.

Another economic pillar of the American Dream is education. With college tuition cost prohibitive for many families, millions of students are forced to take on student debt that makes future social mobility challenging. Recently, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced a bill to create “baby bonds,” a program where the federal government would make an initial deposit of $1,000 into an investment account for each newborn and deposit up to $2,000 a year until the child turns 18. This money could only be withdrawn to pay for a house or higher education, which would help individuals finance wealth building opportunities, reducing economic inequality in the U.S.

In addition to combating the economic factors causing America’s pessimism, the government should also work to heal the nation’s cultural divide. While in the past, America was united by a strong cultural identity centered around the church and tight family structures, Americans today are increasingly isolated from their communities. As a nation of immigrants that doesn’t share a common heritage, community structures are especially important in increasing acceptance and decreasing political animosity. At a family level, an astonishing amount of children are growing up in single parent households, with even many stable couples hesitant to have children due to the expected financial burden. In order to alleviate some of the economic pressure from raising children, the federal government should introduce child tax credits and universal pre-K. By aiding families with childcare and offering uniform educational opportunities from an early age, Americans will have a greater chance at family stability.

Beyond supporting families, the government must also work to reestablish community structures across the country. Since church is no longer the dominant source of socialization and involvement for most Americans, we must promote other environments that can bring people together. While much of this change must occur at a local level, the federal government has an opportunity to be involved through grants and funding to towns aimed at creating community centers, promoting local art and culture and restoring local businesses in America.

Though it may seem that political pessimism is inevitable, America can’t afford to let it become a lasting phenomena. When Americans turn negative, they elect politicians who drive anger and division within the country, blocking opportunities for real progress. In order to combat polarization and increase trust in government, it’s crucial that our leaders finally take steps toward restoring the American Dream.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist who writes about national politics and campus events from a moderate perspective. He can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.