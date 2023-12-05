This question has been at the forefront of community discussions as University of Michigan students, parents, faculty and alumni exchange views on the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas. University President Santa Ono received backlash from groups on campus who claimed his response to the situation on Oct. 10 had conveyed a pro-Israel bias. Since his initial statement, tensions have flared, with demonstrations from both sides and pro-Palestinian protestors occupying the Ruthven Building two weeks ago.

Even when Hamas and Israel agreed to a temporary truce, the U-M community remained divided. And that divisiveness isn’t likely to go away anytime soon. At the center of this ongoing discord lies a battle that seeks to define how the University should respond not only to the violence in Gaza, but to all other major issues as well.

Regardless of your views, we all hope that the University’s response to this issue is reflective of our core values and traditions. Central among these beliefs is the idea that speech should be encouraged to promote academic discourse and free inquiry. Diverse viewpoints need to be listened to, and the voice of the people should be heard.

It is difficult, though, for the University to always consider everyone’s opinions while juggling such a wide array of responsibilities and obligations. So, if you want to discover what determines the University’s stance on several contentious issues, you need to follow the money.

While some people might see this to be a disturbing overgeneralization of monetary influence, I choose not to view it that way. Rather, I hold that the role money plays in University decisions is an extension of the democratic process — a way for students, parents, faculty and alumni to have a say in what the University stands for.

Expressing support for the University can take many forms, but it is most influential in terms of dollars. Spending sprees at the MDen, season ticket purchases and simply paying tuition are among the greatest ways people can make their love for this institution known.

Moreover, cheers at the Big House are sure to boost school spirit, but the sound of our wallets opening is what the University needs to hear if it wishes to function. Last fiscal year, donors gave $643 million to the University, which was vital to expanding campus wide initiatives, programs and research. By relying on the generosity of wealthy donors, the University has put itself at risk of losing huge amounts of money if it says something these donors don’t like. The administration doesn’t want to do or say anything that riles up donors or alienates too many of U-M’s nearly 660,000 alumni. They want to address topics in a way that causes the least disruption to cash flow.

For those who see this situation as unfair because it grants the wealthiest members of our community the biggest impact, it is important to remember that this is still a public university. The University has to balance being a highly profitable money maker and a public institution. How does the administration reconcile this? Well, in their own words, the Office of the President clearly states that “the mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world.” This seems to suggest that when making decisions, the University attempts to adhere to the interests of both these groups congruently. While the University cares deeply about the out-of-state students who pay higher tuition fees they don’t care about them any more than the people who come from Michigan and possibly pay less.

The people of Michigan have deep democratic and social ties to this University. The University’s Board of Regents is elected in a statewide vote, and they directly appoint the University president. This means that the president should be beholden to the people of Michigan, working for them and their interests. Furthermore, the University is funded in large part by the state government, which granted it an operating appropriation of $332.6 million for 2023. All the jobs, buildings, research and innovation would not be possible without the taxpayers of Michigan. Therefore, the University has both a democratic and a financial obligation to represent the people of Michigan and what they stand for.

By applying this reasoning to the Israel-Palestine conflict, it starts to make a lot of sense why the University took the stance it did. We’ve seen Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s popular governor, displaying support for Israel. Polling has shown that a plurality of Michiganders think former President Donald Trump would handle the Israel-Palestine conflict better than President Joe Biden — but both Trump and Biden are pro-Israel, suggesting a majority of Michiganders are themselves pro-Israel. Knowing this, the University’s stance on the conflict is not only vital to the financial functioning of this institution, it is a truthful extension of the will of the people.

Max Feldman is an Opinion Columnist who writes about culture, at the University and elsewhere. He can be reached at maxfeld@umich.edu.