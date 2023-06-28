For what I can only describe as my entire waking life, climate change has existed as a looming yet distant threat. Despite its steady presence, it has never been something that I have felt the need to worry about. Predictions currently estimate a global increase of at least 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the coming decades, and one study quantifies that limiting temperature increases to this point has less than a 1% chance of succeeding. Unless our carbon emissions start to see a decrease now and reach net zero by the year 2100, climate change will continue to wreak havoc on our ecosystem.

Initiatives to combat climate change have been proposed and implemented by the federal government, but even the executive board of the United Nations acknowledges that we are losing the fight. I cannot say that I disagree with them: The future looks bleak.

Beyond national and international measures, many of us are told that we can contribute through individual action. The U.N. suggests using less electricity at home, taking cleaner forms of public transport, and consuming less meat and dairy. I think that those who actively try to implement these measures into their daily lives are doing a noble thing, sacrificing comfort for the greater good. It is with this established that I say that no matter what we as individuals do, we will not be able to stop climate change.

The U.N. states that there needs to be a 60% reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. In practicality, this figure is impossible to achieve: Just 100 corporations make up 71% of these emissions. When accounting for corporations outside of this total, if every single person on the planet cut their emissions down to zero, it would not even be halfway to reaching the necessary threshold.

Even if there was a world in which every single person felt compelled to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to zero, there would still remain the challenge of making it possible in the first place. When more than three-quarters of Americans rely on cars to get to work and the average commute time is nearly half an hour, a suitable alternative seems significantly less achievable outside of urban areas.

In the end, it is up to corporations, particularly in the U.S., to reduce their emissions — something that remains possible, but unlikely. Though President Joe Biden’s administration has set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels, the fact of the matter is that not enough is being done. Though some corporations have made an effort, many have not reached their goals or have not set goals at all, despite claiming that they would like to reduce their impact on climate change.

Even if some corporations may be making an earnest effort to reduce their contribution to climate change, the United States’ tendency to leave action in the hands of voluntary corporate greenism measures is not one that has worked. While ExxonMobil insisted that climate change science was uncertain, they were, in truth, well aware of the science behind climate change and intended to expand off-shore drilling operations into the Arctic. BP abandoned its “beyond petroleum” campaign. Volkswagen falsified emissions test results for their vehicles. Corporations have shown time and time again that if they can get away with climate-friendly posturing, they will do it to protect their bottom line. If we want change from corporations to mitigate their contributions to climate change, federal regulations are necessary, but this seems like a reach at best.

It doesn’t help that in a list —which is ranked by public opinion polls — of 21 national issues compiled by the Pew Research Center, climate change ranks at number 17. The issues ranked above climate change in priority are not insignificant, but this does make tackling the problem an even tougher task. In forcing corporations to lower emissions, we need regulations. To get regulations, we need to vote. If people and politicians are not prioritizing climate change as an issue to vote on, substantial climate legislation is less likely to pass.

There is very little to be optimistic about in regards to the future of the world’s climate. It seems that the only substantial motivation for corporations to reduce their emissions is the positive press and a slight uptick in sales. Though I know there are many people out there that earnestly try to make a change, this is not enough. No matter how many of us keep the air conditioning off or choose to stop eating meat, it will never be enough to significantly offset emissions in a way that makes a meaningful difference.

At this point, the question is not one of stopping climate change. Already, the world is seeing an uptick in climate disasters, but action is focused on reaction instead of prevention. As the effects of climate change worsen, the only question that will remain is one of how many people will have to suffer before something changes.

Mohammed Hasan is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at momerh@umich.edu.