First introduced in 1961 through President John F. Kennedy’s Executive Order 10925, affirmative action was established to create equal employment and educational opportunities for American minorities. However, two decades later, in the 1978 court case Regents vs. Bakke, Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell changed the meaning behind affirmative action. The policy that was once used to ensure equal opportunity soon became a policy used to promote diversity in education. This altered definition promotes the idea that academic diversity — and affirmative action as a whole — exists because of affirmative action’s added benefits for white students.

For the past 45 years, countless elite institutions have implemented affirmative action policies with the aim of preparing privileged students to live in a racially diverse society and dismantle their internal biases. The University of Michigan Law School argued for this definition of affirmative action as recently as 2003, in the Grutter v. Bollinger court case. In the case, there was no focus on how affirmative action could benefit minority students. Rather, the University posed affirmative action as a benefit to white students who have not previously been exposed to diversity. This concept, known as “the diversity bargain,” propels white students at elite institutions such as the University of Michigan to accept affirmative action and an arguably lower chance of admissions, not for the benefit of minority students, but for a more academically diverse environment that they will directly benefit from.

While affirmative action still benefits minority students, under this modern definition, the policy is difficult to defend. In the June 29 Students for Fair Admissions vs. Harvard University court case, Harvard failed to prove that affirmative action was a successful measure for promoting educational diversity, which could not be replicated by other inclusivity methods. It was nearly impossible to prove that the institution had reached the appropriate level of educational diversity needed to be considered racially diverse. Even with evidence of student population statistics, there is no division that constitutes a standard for diversity.

Instead of adopting affirmative action for its shaky, chauvinistic advantages towards white students, elite institutions should implement affirmative action specifically for its benefits towards racial minorities. Only then will the policy be well-protected under our legal system and earn the title of being well-intentioned.

Affirmative action should exist on the basis of providing fair and equal opportunities for minority groups. Racial minorities face disproportionate socioeconomic barriers that prevent them from accessing equal educational resources that would benefit them in the college admissions process and beyond. Such resources include positions at private grade schools, with Black students accounting for only 6% of the enrollment at such institutions. It has also been consistently proven that wealthier students get higher SAT scores due to increased access to private tutoring and additional test-preparation resources.

Black students face systemic inequality and barriers that date back to the roots of slavery. With policies such as legacy admissions, which benefit the uber-rich, coupled with the systemic disadvantages that plague much of America’s Black population, it is only fair that some system is in place to help applicants with socioeconomic disadvantages, at the very least.

It is imperative that we distinguish between providing assistance based on race and providing assistance based on socioeconomic disadvantage. The former could be justified through the need for reparations to counter ongoing systemic racism, which affects Black applicants. The latter is not directly affiliated with race, yet will primarily minority benefit applicants. Either policy would be better than the existing one, which benefits white people under the illusion of progression.

A recent podcast episode by the New York Times profiled three Black Americans who discussed their feelings regarding affirmative action policies. Each scholar highlighted their mixed feelings about being accepted, in part, due to the color of their skin. Regardless, there exists a paradoxical system to benefit rich students in the same way. Legacy admissions give the rich an advantage in the college admissions process, despite prior foundational advantages including access to private tutoring, college counselors and private school education. As long as legacy admissions continue to exist, there must be some system to provide an advantage to those with lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

The 2023 Supreme Court cases — Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina — that overturned the precedent of affirmative action bring to light the complexities and nuances of college admissions. Such instances of elite institutions declaring themselves race blind, yet continuing to give advantages to legacy students, demonstrates severe hypocrisy in the favor of the privileged. We must dismantle the unjust aspects of college admissions, and this starts with reimplementing affirmative action.

